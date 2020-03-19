Jimmy Fallon Kids Crash At-Home Edition of The Tonight Show

Their The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon-and family!

The 45-year-old host released another home edition of his nightly show on Wednesday, and his loved ones made several adorable cameos. For example, your daughter Winnie (6) completed by the Estate and served as a musician. She also did some of the graphics. Similarly, his wife, Nancy Juvonen, took over the camera crew and did the filming. His daughter, French (5), the monologue was also smashed to give Fallon some sweet hugs.

%MINIFYHTML8de3936cccf177a55bd4e33ff643dc8511% %MINIFYHTML8de3936cccf177a55bd4e33ff643dc8512%

Still, many of the familiar elements of the show were there. For example, Fallon told some jokes. Although, his girls proved to be a tough audience.

"You like me?" she asked her youngest son after telling a joke.

"No," she replied.

He also had a famous guest:Lin-Manual Miranda. They talked about Miranda's new projects and how she keeps her children busy in the middle of the school closing. They also promoted Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS to help raise funds for their COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which helps those in the Broadway community facing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Miranda offered a special performance of "Dear Theodosia,quot; from his hit musical Hamilton.