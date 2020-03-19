Jeri Ryan and Near Finale – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4532ee8af89675095915dca2c475e51c11% %MINIFYHTML4532ee8af89675095915dca2c475e51c12%

Editor's Note: the Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and the creative team behind the CBS series All Access & # 39; on the ideas, strategies and geopoetics behind the first season of 10 episodes of the science fiction drama led by Patrick Stewart. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and Deadline's chief editor Dominic Patten.

"I love that she is much freer, I love being able to bring more of her to me," Jeri Ryan tells us today at the Star Trek: Picard Podcast of the difference between playing Seven of Nine then and now. "Honestly, the most difficult part of playing Seven in the Voyager years is because I really couldn't express emotions … and I'm very emotional and very expressive," adds the Trekverse star.

Star Trek: Picard Podcast: picking up the & # 39; broken pieces & # 39; and shaking the engraving a sketch

With today's release of the penultimate episode "Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt 1" from the Sir Patrick Stewart-directed series, we're also getting closer to our career this season, and we're bringing out the great hitters. Along with Jeri's return to the podcast, today we join again Picard EP Akiva Goldsman, who directed the final two-part film.

So a spoiler alert has been delivered and delivered now and there is an admirable cameo at the end (you've been officially mocked), listen here:

Now, you know we are not in the wrap-up business on this podcast and if you want to know what happened on PicardYou should watch the show on CBS All Access before listening to it. However, the episode written by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman certainly increases the stakes with the visit to Isa Briones who portrayed Soji's homeworld, Coppelius, and another type of comeback from Next GenerationHe's Brent Spiner, although not as we once knew him, you know what I mean?

If we add to this a fundamental salvage of Ryan's Seven of the Nine and a fleet of Romulan war birds on the way, you will have dramatic galactic-sized tension. Also, to go even higher, Jeri lets us watch the podcast on whether Seven of Nine will be returning for season 2.

Hear about this week Picard Podcast of "Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt 1" and mark your calendar for the end of next week: you don't want to miss out, trust me.

