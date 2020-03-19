Jeff Bridich of the Rockies, Bud Black forced to play the wait and see game

%MINIFYHTMLff5a9d88cbd5996da1a66d89f56ba81c11% %MINIFYHTMLff5a9d88cbd5996da1a66d89f56ba81c12%

To steal a phrase from the late great Tom Petty, "Waiting is the hardest part."

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich and manager Bud Black can relate.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, and as more cities across the country are forced to close, baseball has become part of the unknown. There is no schedule for the return of the game, no renewed schedule on the horizon and the phrase "we will cross that bridge when we reach it,quot; has become the strategy.

Rockies players no longer practice together at the club's Salt River Fields complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, which closed Wednesday, so they are allowed to exercise on their own.

"We are trying to deal with a season that is not happening right now, and literally the practice is no longer happening," Bridich said Thursday in a conference call. Those are just the realities of the situation right now.

"I think it was good that Salt River was closed and that the players can go home and focus on their families. Who knows when the season will start again? No one can know that now. "

Black added: “This is unprecedented for all of us. As coaches and players, we were two weeks away from opening day and now obviously that looks a long way off. As the day goes on, the focus has turned to what is happening in the world, and baseball has taken a bit of a side phase for all of this. "

There wasn't much new information revealed Thursday, but a few things stood out:

– Both men admitted that they reluctantly considered the possibility of canceling the entire season due to the virus.

"I would lie to say that it has not crossed my mind," Bridich said. “But there is a long time between now and when that decision would have to be made. … I can't give details on how much could have been said about that. "

Black added: "I've thought about it, but I'm trying to get rid of that thinking as quickly as possible. I'm trying to be as optimistic as possible that this is going to change and we're going to play baseball."

– Black said he had encouraged players to stay in shape, but told them there will be enough time to "recondition,quot; them by the time the season opens. He told his pitchers to slow down and not throw bullpens, for now.

"MLB told us that they will give us at least three weeks for a second spring training to prepare for the season," Black said. "I told the boys to think (right now) as a build-up from December to January again."

– At this time, it is unknown how the schedule will be built, but Black said he would be open to the idea of ​​playing doubles, perhaps a few times a week.

"In theory, yes," said Black. "But it has to make sense for both the clubs and the players. All of these things are discussed, probably as we speak, with the (players') union and the commissioner's office, with the owners. But in theory, yes, I think we would all be open to some kind of double situation.

– Bridich said that while most players have been able to return home, Venezuelans like pitchers German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela have been forced to stay in the United States.

"Venezuela literally closed all trips in and out of that country," he said. "So we have a number of Venezuelans, both major league and minor league, who remain in Phoenix right now."