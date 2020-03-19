Jay Cutler gives his wife Kristin Cavallari a professional update

A dream come true.
In tonight's season 3 finale of Very cavallari, viewers went behind the scenes with Kristin Cavallari as he opened his second Uncommon James store. There was a lot at stake in opening this physical location, as Kristin stated that she would not make another store if the Chicago location failed.
"Chicago has to do it right," Kristin told her longtime publicist, Jack Ketsoyan. "I think this is a watershed moment for the brand. Because if Chicago can do it right, the sky's the limit … If Chicago doesn't do it right, I won't open any other stores."
According to Kristin, if the store were to be unsuccessful, that would be "a massive disgrace." Despite Kristin's many nerves, her second location turned out beautifully, making the lifestyle tycoon cry.
It wasn't just The hills A veteran impressed by the beauty of the store, he felt the displays elevate his jewelry to "another level." In typical Kristin fashion, she teased her tears by calling herself "an f-king baby."
"This second store has been a dream for so long that it is honestly hard to believe that it really is here," the reality star-turned-entrepreneur later stated. "This is real. Uncommon James has his second set of doors, which is incredible."
In fact, the store turned out "much better than (she) could have imagined." Kristin celebrated this success by hosting an opening party for friends and family.
"Welcome to the second store Uncommon James has opened here in Chicago. Not only did I live here when I was younger, in Barrington with my mother, but this is where Jay and I fell in love," shared the mother of three. . "Also, our three children were born here, so the idea of opening doors here was not a no-brainer to me."
Although Kristin's microphone ran out in the middle of her speech, she was able to thank her closest friends and family.
"I couldn't do any of this without your support. So, truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much," added Kristin. Cheers! And I appreciate you being here. "
The next day, at the ribbon cut for the new store, Kristin was greeted by the "longest line (she has) ever seen.
"The fact that all these people came out to see Uncommon James, I don't even know what to say," Lagoon beach Alum declared to the Very cavallari camera. "I'm really speechless. It's the most incredible feeling in the world."
Once back in Nashville, Kristin had a sincere relationship with her husband. Jay Cutler about what's next for your future. As revealed in the episode, Jay had met with a few networks to discuss streaming opportunities in NFL games.
While Jay revealed that his meetings "went well," he noted that one network was interested in his coverage of the study. This was not an ideal offer for Jay, since he wanted to be doing coverage in the games.
"Jay has been talking to a lot of networks about the possibility of streaming for some NFL games and I'm a little concerned about how it will affect a good work-life balance," said E! transmitted personality. "But I think it would be really good for him to have something to be excited about. And I know he misses soccer and that camaraderie, so I'm sure it would be good for him to experience that again."
Fortunately, the former NFL quarterback was also concerned about messing with the status quo at home.
"We just discovered the new dynamic," said the retired American athlete. "And now, suddenly, I'd be leaving. You're in there for four months."
This was not the only potential shake-up that Kristin faced as an employee of James of Uncommon. Brittainy Taylor revealed that he was contemplating leaving the company. According to Brittainy, the rapid changes in the company and the feeling of being underutilized left her unsure about her future.
"I never thought I would see the day that Brittainy doesn't want to be part of Uncommon James," Kristin concluded. "I really thought she would be with me forever. This kills me, it really does."
Regardless, Kristin encouraged Brittainy to really think about what she wanted.
Will Jay come out of retirement? Brittainy to leave Uncommon James? We assume that only time will tell.
