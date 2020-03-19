Jay Cutler gives his wife Kristin Cavallari a professional update

A dream come true.

In tonight's season 3 finale of Very cavallari, viewers went behind the scenes with Kristin Cavallari as he opened his second Uncommon James store. There was a lot at stake in opening this physical location, as Kristin stated that she would not make another store if the Chicago location failed.

"Chicago has to do it right," Kristin told her longtime publicist, Jack Ketsoyan. "I think this is a watershed moment for the brand. Because if Chicago can do it right, the sky's the limit … If Chicago doesn't do it right, I won't open any other stores."

According to Kristin, if the store were to be unsuccessful, that would be "a massive disgrace." Despite Kristin's many nerves, her second location turned out beautifully, making the lifestyle tycoon cry.

It wasn't just The hills A veteran impressed by the beauty of the store, he felt the displays elevate his jewelry to "another level." In typical Kristin fashion, she teased her tears by calling herself "an f-king baby."

"This second store has been a dream for so long that it is honestly hard to believe that it really is here," the reality star-turned-entrepreneur later stated. "This is real. Uncommon James has his second set of doors, which is incredible."