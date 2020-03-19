Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth of the LA Rams Fund 2 million meals for Angelenos – Up News Info Los Angeles

The coronavirus virus has presented unprecedented circumstances around the world, and Los Angeles Rams stars Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth are helping people across Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the Rams announced that Goff and Whitworth are donating $ 250,000 to the Los Angeles Food Bank to help fund two million meals for Angelenos in need.

.@ JaredGoff16 + Andrew Whitworth each donates $ 250,000 to @LAFoodBank to help fund 2 million meals for Angelenos in need. – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

"There are so many people in need right now and we want to do everything we can to help our Los Angeles community," Goff said in a press release. "My hope is that we can inspire others to support organizations like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the United Way Pandemic Relief Fund as we come together to address this crisis."

The closure of schools in California has caused the need for meals. Whitworth assured that Los Angeles would be his home for the next few years on Wednesday, when he signed a three-year contract with the Rams.

Goff and Whitworth are not the only athletes who are helping their communities. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry announced that they will help feed children across Oakland. Additionally, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are donating a million meals to Food Lifeline.