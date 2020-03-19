EXCLUSIVE: British networks ITV and Channel 4 are trying to fight the near-complete shutdown of television production in the UK to make documentaries about how people are dealing with the coronavirus.

In one of the bleakest weeks in the history of the British television industry, show creators are still trying to find ways to tell human stories about a virus that is creating unprecedented chaos worldwide.

Kitchen master Producer Shine TV is working on an ITV film about COVID-19 in hopes of documenting "changing lives in these unprecedented times." The documentary Shine has the provisional title Coronavirus, isolation and me and was commissioned by Tom Giles, ITV's current affairs manager.

On Channel 4, the rapid response documentary is being filmed Coronavirus: how to isolate yourself, produced by Channel 4-supported production company Parable. The parable is chaired by Undercover Boss creator Stephen Lambert.

Slated to air on Sunday, it will feature BAFTA-winning presenter Dr. Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson, who will provide meaningless guidance on how to survive weeks of self-isolation. van Tulleken has been trying to find participants for the movie on Twitter, promising that he and the crew will not enter people's homes.

The Up News Info has reported extensively on milling production to halt in the UK, with shutdowns sweeping the industry like wildfires in the past four days. Most of the dramatic production has been suspended, including shows like Peaky Blinders, Britannia and soaps, like EastEnders. But there is life in other genres, with the BBC and ITV persevering with entertainment shows like I have news for you Y Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway – although without study audiences.