"It's very scary,quot;: UK food banks shut down as coronavirus stops donations

LONDON – As panicked shoppers in Britain dump supermarket shelves and hoard products amid the coronavirus outbreak, food banks that rely on donations struggle to stay afloat, and some have been forced to shut down.
Vulnerable families who depend on emergency food packages to survive received limited supplies this week, as food banks in Britain fell short on items like pasta, canned vegetables, long-lasting milk, baby food, diapers and toilet paper. And the winter months, when people in crisis are less likely to cover basic living costs, are particularly critical.
"It is very scary, because everyone walks with bags and carts full of food for the next few months, while I worry if I have enough food to feed the children this week," said Angie Fowler, a mother. of the three who depend on the Chalk Farm food bank in North London. "If this place closes, I don't know what we will do. We have no backup."
Even before the coronavirus outbreak, food banks in the country were struggling to meet demands that have been steadily increasing in recent years. Last year, the Trussell Trust, Britain's largest food bank network, delivered 1.6 million three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis, an increase of 18.8 percent from a year earlier.
"Food banks may face increased demand as people lose income, while food donations drop or staff and volunteers are unavailable, due to measures in place to delay the spread of food. infection, "said Emma Revie, the chief executive of the Trussell Trust.
"This is all happening when food banks are already dealing with a record level of need for emergency food," he said. "We are working with our network on the best way to support people as the situation unfolds."
The Islington food bank in north London said Monday it would close next week due to a decrease in donations and volunteer staff. Other food banks have been reducing their services.
The North Paddington Food Bank in West London, which provides food to more than 100 households each week, said its donations were reduced by 25 percent. On Wednesday, volunteers delivered pre-prepared packages and limited the time people spent on the premises.
"We are focusing on keeping people safe and making sure they have enough to eat during this crisis," said James Quayle, manager of the food bank. "Right now, we are working hard to maintain our own supply chain as donations have become less reliable."
Quayle said he was surprised by the calm of people at the food bank at the start of the outbreak, especially when compared to terrified shoppers in supermarkets. "No one is asking for extra," he said.
Most food banks anticipate having to deliver more food packages in the next few weeks as people isolate themselves, an increase that will require additional staff and resources.
The Sufra food bank, which serves large numbers of refugees and asylum seekers, has canceled most of its services. Instead, it is providing limited food packages, and a lack of supplies is forcing most recipients to closely ration their packages.
"Everything indicates that the UK is on the verge of a recession, which means that financial donations to the charity will also begin to run out as demand for food aid increases," said Rajesh Makwana, director of the food bank. Add to this the impact of austerity and universal credit, and you can see why this really is the perfect storm. "
Britain's largest supermarket chains, including Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury's, introduced shopping restrictions on Wednesday after store aisles were stripped within hours of some stores opening. They will also set aside the first hour after opening for seniors and vulnerable people to ensure access to essential supplies.
Adam Connell, a volunteer who has been delivering packages to seniors and other vulnerable people in recent weeks, fears the outbreak will push struggling people into poverty and social exclusion. About 14 million people live in poverty in Britain, about a fifth of the general population, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an independent organization for social change.
The loss of food banks has implications far beyond food distribution, executives say.
"Food banks not only provide food, but also provide a support network and social platform for people who would otherwise feel lonely and excluded," Connell said. "If the spread of the virus reaches a crisis point like the one we've seen in Italy, I'm not sure how we can continue to provide these services."
Schools will close from Friday across Britain, and many parents worry about the added pressures of providing lunches for their children without the help of food banks and other social services.
"It is already difficult to feed children during the school holidays," said Fowler. "If the schools remain closed and we are stuck at home all day, I am not sure how we will manage."
"I am already dealing with depression and anxiety," he said. "I can't deal with this."