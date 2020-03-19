"It's very scary,quot;: UK food banks shut down as coronavirus stops donations

LONDON – As panicked shoppers in Britain dump supermarket shelves and hoard products amid the coronavirus outbreak, food banks that rely on donations struggle to stay afloat, and some have been forced to shut down.

Vulnerable families who depend on emergency food packages to survive received limited supplies this week, as food banks in Britain fell short on items like pasta, canned vegetables, long-lasting milk, baby food, diapers and toilet paper. And the winter months, when people in crisis are less likely to cover basic living costs, are particularly critical.

"It is very scary, because everyone walks with bags and carts full of food for the next few months, while I worry if I have enough food to feed the children this week," said Angie Fowler, a mother. of the three who depend on the Chalk Farm food bank in North London. "If this place closes, I don't know what we will do. We have no backup."