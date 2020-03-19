Is the coronavirus butchery on the way for refugees? I Inside Story | News

Handwashing and social distancing are crucial in the fight against the coronavirus

That is almost impossible for refugees and migrants living in deplorable conditions.

%MINIFYHTML02240d5e539779c62d40833d82a3c56911% %MINIFYHTML02240d5e539779c62d40833d82a3c56912%

Aid groups are warning of the killing, if there is an outbreak in overcrowded camps like Bangladesh, Greece, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela.

Humanitarian activists are calling for hygiene kits, water sanitation and training for health workers to protect refugees.

And the governments that provide refuge are under pressure to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

But with sick caregivers, missing volunteers, and overwhelmed governments, what needs to be done to save them?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests

Apostols Veizos, director of the medical operational support unit at Doctors Without Borders in Greece.

Murie Tschopp, Country Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Babar Baloch, spokesperson for the United Nations Humanitarian Agency, UNHCR.