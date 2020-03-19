Irrfan Khan's son Babil returns home from London



Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who is studying in London, was trapped there due to the coronavirus scare. Mama Sutapa was naturally concerned about Babil. She was relieved when Babil returned to India in the early hours of Thursday. Sutapa was at the airport to receive him.



He took his social media account and wrote: “Thank you all for the prayers and wishes. Babil returns to India safely. Thanks to everyone who offered help. The flight was over an hour late. While waiting at the airport, I looked around and was horrified. Many had their masks as neck straps and all the hugs and kisses upon arrival made me pass out. I made such a fuss; I took two cars. I didn't let my son sit on mine and I didn't hug him. I was armed with my gloves and scarf, as well as the two drivers. At the airport, they had done a thermal check and let him go. I was really surprised that in the third stage India is in they did not suggest domestic quarantine. They made him fill out a form with his phone number. I hope it is not a formality. I will look forward to your call after a couple of days to see how it is. I felt stupid because I think my staff will be sloppy from now on and I think I'm mental. That when the government does not think it is dangerous, I am isolating my son in an empty flat (although well equipped) for fourteen days. Because he had assaulted the saavdhani hati durghatana ghati of childhood. "Stay safe and take care of yourself at the cost of being mentally called. And thanks for all the help!"