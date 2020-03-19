Irish Rugby National Season Ends Due To Coronavirus Concerns | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML85279c3943009eebab8599e4e1fa012111% %MINIFYHTML85279c3943009eebab8599e4e1fa012112%





The IRFU says that concluding the current season will allow clubs to adequately prepare for the upcoming season.

The IRFU has confirmed that the 2019-20 Irish Rugby season will end with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cups will be shared by the finalists and there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Irish Men's Energy League.

The IRFU said it wanted to give clubs the opportunity to plan the 2020-21 season with this current season ending in May.

A statement on Thursday said: "The Irish Rugby 2019/20 domestic season will end with immediate effect due to current concerns about the coronavirus.

"It appears that government action in the fight against the virus will continue beyond March 29. Irish Rugby wants to play its part while giving clubs the opportunity to lay plans for the 2020/21 season."

"The directive applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions."

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee said:

"The decision to end the national rugby season for the 2019/2020 season has not been taken lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is pleased to have reached the only equitable solution."

"These are challenging times for all of us and we know that clubs will be affected by this directive, but we will remember this season as one in which we place the physical well-being of our rugby community above all else.

"The clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020/21 season. We look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Irish League."