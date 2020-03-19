IPad Pro RAM upgrade is a good sign for iPhone 12 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML3d8d69175161ef3b9a9843297800ce1211% %MINIFYHTML3d8d69175161ef3b9a9843297800ce1212%

All iPad Pros 2020 feature 6GB of RAM, a welcome update on its predecessors, only 2018 Pros with 1TB of storage featured 6GB of RAM.

The increased RAM could be an indication that Apple is looking to increase memory on all iOS devices.

The iPhone 12 could get a similar update later this year, with some reports claiming that there is 6GB of RAM on the cards for the new phones.

Apple unveiled the 2020 iPad Pro generation we all expected on Wednesday, and the new tablets offer quite a few interesting surprises. The design has practically not changed, except for the new camera system on the back, which has an additional lens and the LiDAR system. But there are plenty of upgrades inside, including a better A12Z processor that has an eight-core GPU, better microphones, and 128GB of base storage. As we have already explained, some of these features could reach the next generations of the iPhone 12, and the increase in storage is easily one of the most exciting updates. It turns out there is one more thing that Apple changed for the new iPad Pro series, and that's RAM.

Apple doesn't usually talk about memory when it comes to iOS devices (iPadOS), and you'll never find that detail on a spec sheet. It is up to the people who take down the device, or the people who dig the code, to find the details of the RAM. In this case, 9to5Mac discovered in the iOS 13.4GM developer version that all iPad Pro phones have 6GB of RAM.

Most versions of iPad Pro 2018 feature 4GB of RAM, except the 1TB versions with 6GB of memory inside. The 2020 Pros includes 6 GB of RAM regardless of storage capacity, which is certainly a welcome upgrade for a "Pro,quot; device. With that said, we're probably seeing DDR4X RAM for the new tablets, based on the information available so far.

Most of this year's flagship phones will feature even faster RAM (DDR5), and we've already explained why Apple also needs to upgrade. The increase in bandwidth will further improve overall iOS performance, so the update makes perfect sense. At the time, we also told you that DDR5 RAM comes in chunks of at least 6GB, so the new iPhones 12 will feature at least 6GB of RAM this year. Don't count on Apple going overboard in the memory department like Samsung did with the Galaxy S20 series and many other Android phone manufacturers.

On top of that, another iPhone 12 also claimed that the phones will feature 6GB of RAM this year. However, it is unclear whether Apple will upgrade RAM on all iPhone 12 models, or whether only the Pro and Pro Max will get more RAM (of the faster variety). The LiDAR camera system, if brought to the iPhone, might be the kind of feature that might require more RAM and a better GPU, but that's just speculation at the moment.

The iPhone 12 is still expected to unveil in September, although the coronavirus pandemic could delay the actual launch of the phone.

Image Source: Apple