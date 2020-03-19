IPad Pro is ready to impersonate Mac in the same way that MacBook Air is great again

Yesterday I felt personally attacked by Apple, specifically for the marketing copy he used to promote the new iPad Pro: "Your next computer is not a computer." This newsletter, ProcessorIt's also (and originally) the name of the tech-focused video essays I sometimes do. The first one started with the same question Apple asked with an iPad Pro in 2018: "What is a computer?"

Now, apparently, Apple has decided that the iPad Pro "is not a computer." Good.

%MINIFYHTML2958737989f9ea453d34545224c93dd011% %MINIFYHTML2958737989f9ea453d34545224c93dd012%

Of course, the whole idea here is not really to define "computer,quot;, in a strict sense, but to play with the concept of what we expect a computer to be and do. I am obsessed with the evolution of big screen computers in recent years because it has become the site of so much experimentation.

Apple, Microsoft and Google have taken multiple photos to repeat the revolutionary change that the iPhone made in the world of phones, but they did it with tablets. Neither has managed to do it, so seeing their iterative attempts every year is interesting mainly because they have to keep trying new things.

An iPhone-sized revolution is not yet to come, but laptops always feel increasingly disconnected from the way we do our most important computing tasks – on our phones.

And so: the new thing Apple is finally realizing is putting real trackpad support on the iPad. Here's a full riff on what a vindication of the original Microsoft concept looks like for the Surface line, but I'll leave it for another day or another writer. I also have a lot of emotions about how the new trackpad and mouse support works on iPadOS, but I will weigh after spending some time using them.

Instead, I am fascinated by the way the new iPad Pro and the new MacBook Air compete directly with each other.

Apple does not agree, for the record. In a call yesterday with journalists, an Apple representative said that very few people who are going to buy a device are really confused about which one they want to get. I think it is correct, honestly, but it will not be like this forever.

Will the iPad cannibalize the Mac? Somehow, this question has become boring even if it continues to be vital. There are many questions like this in technology, and answering them requires cutting a Gordian knot rather than trying to untie it. For Google, it is "Will Android and Chrome OS merge?" For Microsoft, it is "Can Windows still be relevant in the era of smartphones?"

Just because these questions get boring doesn't mean they aren't vital anymore. For Apple, the problem is that the obvious path the iPad is in now collides with the territory of the MacBook. Making two directly competitive products is a recipe for one of them to stagnate.

It doesn't help that Mac has had a bad few years – bad keyboards, bad pro machines, and more recently a big smell in Catalyst apps. So it's tempting to say that the Mac is stagnating and it's only a matter of time until the only people buying Macs are professionals who need to do very crunchy computing tasks like modeling molecules and playing videos and animations.

I don't think that is inevitable, but I do think it is more likely than not in the long term if current trends continue. Until last year, that seemed like a nightmare scenario to me, because until last year the iPad was radically blocked. I still think it's too blocked to be a great general computing device, but it's heading in at least a more open direction.

At the precise moment that Apple perfected the MacBook Air, the iPad Pro seems ready to supplant it.

The irony of it all is that, on paper, the new MacBook Air is a great everyperson computer. Apple got it below the $ 1,000 mark while at the same time solving most of the big problems with the latest model. The keyboard is fixed. The processor is fast enough for most people now rather than a modest compromise. The default storage is reasonable.

All of which is to say that at the precise moment that Apple finally shipped a great MacBook Air again, the iPad Pro seems ready to supplant it.

I take my job as a consumer technology reviewer seriously, which means I bounce around many different computing platforms. In a given week I will be using a MacBook, a Surface Pro, an Android phone, an iPhone, a Pixelbook and an iPad Pro. It is rare and I do not recommend it, but it allows me to see the strengths and weaknesses of each platform very clearly.

And this is what I see, at least from Apple computers. The MacBook Air is the MacBook that Apple should have been shipping for the past five years. If I had to recommend an Apple computer to someone without knowing anything about their needs, I would surely choose the new Air. But if I had to guess what my default recommendation would be in a few years, I'd say it will be the iPad Pro.

The irony, of course, is that I still haven't figured out a reliable way to create this newsletter using just an iPad Pro. I can easily do this on a Mac, Chromebook, or Windows PC, but the iPad is too locked up to run the tools What I need.

Apple Ads

┏ Apple Announces New MacBook Air with Improved Keyboard, Faster Performance, and More Storage.

┏ Apple announces new iPad Pro with trackpad support and a wild keyboard cover.

┏ iPadOS 13.4 adds full mouse and trackpad support.

┏ How the new iPad Pro compares to the new MacBook Air. Jay Peters presents all the specifications in a single chart.

┏ Apple doubles storage on standard Mac mini.

┏ Apple's new iPad Pro keyboard with trackpad will cost up to $ 349. It won't be out until May. Even for Apple, these prices seem outrageous.

┏ This is how the new iPad trackpad really works. I collated a list of all the gestures. I think I forgot to right-click because it was too obvious to me, but in fact it is not at all!

┏ Logitech iPad keyboard case with trackpad costs half as much as Apple's. I really, really hope we see a lot more of these. I still don't fully understand why no one adopted the iPad smart connector in any of its iterations (please email me if you do). Regardless, trackpad support is a time for plenty of companies to take another shot at iPad keyboards, as Apple's solution is very expensive.

Sony announces PS5 specs

I will be back to Sony later in the week. After weighing so much on the Xbox, I feel like I owe it to the PS5. I still think the specs are a wash between the two, but what comes out of that wash is going to be fascinating.

Meanwhile, we have a solid analysis of the rest of The edge on the links below.

┏ Sony reveals full PS5 hardware specs. There are two types of people in the world. Those for whom the following paragraph is complete gibberish and those who know what it means and are very excited about it.

The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5 GHz (variable frequency) and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 units of 2.23 GHz frequency computation (also variable frequency). It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD that Sony previously promised will deliver super-fast in-game load times.

┏ PS5 to Support "Almost All,quot; Top 100 PS4 Games at Launch.

┏ Sony says PlayStation 5 SSD will completely change next-gen level design. This is very smart. You may think, like I did yesterday, that shorter and shorter loading screens are great, but they don't necessarily change lives. But it's not about the loading screens, it's about all the loading times. And if they disappear, many of the limitations you didn't even know were there in the first place could also disappear.

Cerny says that most modern game developers "cut the world into several smaller pieces,quot; more realistically to avoid those trips on extra long lifts. But the end result is that you have levels designed with winding passages and long, repetitive environments that are only there to account for load times and to avoid kicking the player onto a black screen.

┏ PS5 vs. Xbox Series X – A complicated battle of SSD and GPU speeds. There are many numbers, teraflops, and comparisons that are not immediately obvious just one by one. Basically, you'll see console fans brag because Xbox or PS5 have more failures or whatever, but all computer hardware is about tradeoffs and compromises. Sony and Microsoft focused on prioritizing different things.

My opinion, which is very secular and corrects me if I'm wrong, is that Microsoft simply threw as many horsepower in a large box as it could, while Sony expects it to have something more nuanced.

I would like to see what the Sony box looks like though. Until now, as Tom Warren repeatedly reminds me, all we've seen is a logo. Your analysis below and in the full story is worth your time.

Sony hopes that by offering developers fewer computing units that run at a variable (and higher) clock speed, the company will be able to extract better performance from the PS5. The reality is that it will require developers to do more work to optimize games for the console until we can figure out how it compares to the (more powerful on paper) Xbox Series X.

More from The Verge

┏ Space startup Lynk uses the satellite to send text messages to unmodified Android phones. Loren Grush has this really fascinating story. You might think there is something weird in the headline, but there isn't. A satellite actually acted essentially as a cell tower for an unmodified Android phone on the ground, a phone that normally only communicates with cell towers in the range of a few miles at most.

┏ Slack presents its biggest redesign so far. Everyone always hates the day their tools suddenly change on them, so I won't prejudge. I won't say that I think this design is spatially inefficient and tremendously optimistic about people who bother to organize their things, let alone their willingness to learn how. I won't suggest that what Slack needs to do is put more effort into an API so that people can make third-party clients that cater to their specific job wishes instead of following Slack's ideas. I am not going to say any of that. I'll wait to see what it's really like to experience this redesign. So, well, I guess we'll see.

┏ Android 11 Developer Preview 2 is available with support for call detection, hinge angle detection and more..

┏ This is the time for Twitch. Bijan Stephen is cooler than me and therefore he meets cooler people, but that does not undermine his point that he is seeing a lot of cool things happening on the platform. Twitch is going to explode into something more than it has been. I don't know what it will be ultimately, but you can already feel the change.

What's really cool about all of this is the burgeoning creativity that I've seen in the new broadcasts that are happening on Twitch right now. A New York Times The columnist I know has started cooking with her husband. a programmer with whom I am a friend has started to organize daily yoga classes; My friends on the Reply to All podcast have also joined and started streaming live call shows. And these are just the people I know: there are undoubtedly thousands of other broadcasts like these happening right now. It's the best time on Twitch I can remember.

┏ Schools can get direct connectivity help from operators after new FCC ruling.