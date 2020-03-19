iPad Pro (2020) vs. MacBook Air (2020): how each compares

%MINIFYHTML4460b4e76913372e090e2f9ef7ba10bc11% %MINIFYHTML4460b4e76913372e090e2f9ef7ba10bc12%

Apple has just announced a new iPad Pro and a new MacBook Air, but the optional new iPad Pro keyboard case with a trackpad makes choosing between the two much more difficult. If you get the iPad Pro with the new case, called Magic Keyboard, you're choosing between two similarly sized portable computing devices with keyboard and trackpad. (Although Apple insists that the new iPad Pro is not a computer.)

The main thing to note is that one of those computing devices is still a tablet and one is still a laptop, and each one is (at this point in time) more suited to some tasks than others. iPadOS, which came out last year, brought many more computing features to Apple tablets, such as a more powerful file application, allowing a single application to have multiple windows, and displaying websites in desktop mode in Safari.

But if you want the new iPad Pro to be your main computer, you'll need to make sure it can do the things you can trust with your laptop or desktop. For me, that usually means organizing my Chrome, Twitter, and Slack windows in such a way that I can easily bounce between them. Others may need a specific photo or video editing app for their work, and that app might be easier to use with a mouse.

The new Magic Keyboard trackpad could helping you do a lot more computer chores, but at launch you're not likely to unlock all the new use cases. However, you can make things like editing and selecting text easier immediately.

Simply put, no one outside of Apple has used the case yet, and it won't be out until May, while the new iPad Pro will be out on March 25. And the upcoming iPadOS 13.4 software adds full mouse and trackpad support, but that won't be available until March 24, so we don't know yet how well it will work in practice.

And the decision is even more difficult because the new MacBook Air looks like the update we wanted years. It has a reliable scissor switch keyboard, 10th generation Intel Ice Lake processors that should be fine for most people, improved graphics, 256GB base storage (twice the 128GB base that Apple has long offered. time), and it starts at $ 999, which is $ 100 Less than its predecessor.

If you're dying on which one to choose, one thing that might help is to take a look at the specs in the table below. But also keep in mind that if you go for the new iPad Pro right now and plan to get the new Magic Keyboard when it becomes available, know that you are relying on an untested case and expect iPadOS 13.4 to make the iPad do everything you do. we need it to, and right now, we just don't know if that's true.

The iPad Pro with a magic keyboard sounds like a super cool device, but there are still a lot of unknowns. With the MacBook Air, however, there isn't much you don't know yet. In that sense, at least, making a decision between these two products has not changed at all.

