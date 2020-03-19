International CU / CSU athletes caught in the United States amid a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML3aee595f21468ec740c5767ba1bb0f3811% %MINIFYHTML3aee595f21468ec740c5767ba1bb0f3812%

Sasha Colombo's decision was split between her head and her heart.

%MINIFYHTML3aee595f21468ec740c5767ba1bb0f3813% %MINIFYHTML3aee595f21468ec740c5767ba1bb0f3814%

When the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of NCAA spring sports and mandatory online classes in the state of Colorado, the Italian-born volleyball player had two options: to return to Milan, where his parents and brother remain protected in your home, or remain in the United States. state

%MINIFYHTML3aee595f21468ec740c5767ba1bb0f3815% %MINIFYHTML3aee595f21468ec740c5767ba1bb0f3816%

"It was a stressful time," said Colombo. "I still don't want to go home. The situation is more dangerous there right now. So, I stay here while I can."

Colombo's history is familiar to many international student athletes in the University of Colorado, CSU and NCAA programs across the state. Increasing travel restrictions to and from countries around the world to curb the spread of COVID-19 has prevented traveling home or carries the risk of never re-entering.

CU ski team members from Canada, Sweden, Norway and other European countries are huddled in Boulder, unable to use the school's strength and conditioning facilities or mountain ski areas.

"No one really knows what to do because of the uncertainty of all this," said Joey Young, a junior downhill skier from CU of Ontario, Canada. "We still need to train, and we still have to stay in shape, even though our season is over." … We are waiting to see what happens. "

The worst case scenario took place in Italy, Colombo's homeland, where COVID-19's death toll exceeded 3,400 on Thursday afternoon, according to media reports. Residents have been ordered to shelter-in-place, leaving their homes only for essential tasks.

Colombo does its best to video chat with his family every day. Its new reality is surprising.

“The only sounds they can hear are usually just ambulances as everything is very quiet. There is no one on the streets, ”said Colombo. “At first, it was really nice to spend quality family time with my dad working from home and trying to entertain my little brother, like dining together, doing puzzles, and watching movies. But then after a week or two it starts to get a little boring and repetitive.

"You miss the freedom you used to have."

Colombo is optimistic that his decision to stay in the US USA And the possible containment of the virus will allow you to resume the activities of the CSU volleyball team, whenever that day arrives. She also hopes that her family's struggle will teach others the real dangers of a coronavirus outbreak. Sports, for now, can wait.

"I would strongly suggest that people stay home and have no social interactions unless they are their close family and the people they live with," Colombo said. "Try to be optimistic and stay positive every day."