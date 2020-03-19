Inside The Huddle podcast: Tom Brady Patriots checkout and Free Agency box office hits | NFL news

Neil and Jeff are back on a historic day in the NFL when six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced that he will leave the New England Patriots.

They delve into all the other big deals within the NFL, including a couple of highly successful exchanges, as well as wrapping up all the major moves for free agency.

