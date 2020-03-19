Indian state promises compensation to workers affected by coronavirus | India News

Millions of poor Indians can receive cash compensation for lost earnings due to the coronavirus as officials from northern Uttar Pradesh (UP) state begin counting the number of citizens who qualify on Wednesday.

UP, the most populous state with a population of 200 million and one of the poorest in India, became the first to announce on Tuesday that it would make online payments to poor workers and daily wage earners if they lost their jobs due to the A global pandemic that has caused chaos around the world and seriously affected economic activities.

"We are tabulating the number of vegetable vendors, construction workers, rickshaw shooters, autorickshaw drivers and temporary staff in stores," said a labor official who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media. .

"This is an important decision. But we don't have any data on workers. The announcement is to make payments to them online, so we need information, such as social security numbers, bank account numbers, on all workers."

25 million jobs could be lost globally

The International Labor Organization said on Wednesday that around 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to the coronavirus.

With three deaths and 151 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 16 were from UP, India has apparently had better results. so far than elsewhere in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Experts say the low number of infections in the second most populous nation could be due to the low testing rate by the authorities. They also say that India's already overburdened medical system would have a hard time dealing with a major surge in severe cases.

About 30 percent of the UP state's population, or 60 million people, live below the poverty line and survive on less than $ 2 a day, according to data from the Indian government and the World Bank.

The labor official said the departments, including labor, finance and agriculture, met on Wednesday, with a final report to be presented to the prime minister within three days.

"We are in the process of preparing a scheme," the state's chief financial secretary, Sanjiv Mittal, confirmed by phone to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Labor experts said the federal government should also consider reimbursing the labor costs of industries and small businesses affected by the coronavirus to make sure they don't fire staff.

"Workers in certain sectors, such as hotels, food and beverages, poultry and transportation, are already affected by social distancing," said labor economist Anoop Satpathy of the National Institute of Labor VV Giri.

"As the number of affected cases increases and we move towards a lockout situation, companies and workers will be seriously affected," said Satpathy, who chaired the Indian government's committee of experts on minimum wages.