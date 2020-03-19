Indian Prime Minister Modi orders a one-day national curfew to combat the virus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on 1.3 billion residents on Thursday to follow a one-day curfew along with a ban on international flight arrivals to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said in a speech to the nation that Sunday's curfew from 7am to 9pm would test the giant country's ability to crack down on what he called a growing "crisis."

The move would be "in the country's interest to follow us and prepare us for future challenges," Modi added.

The government said there have been 173 infections and four deaths from the virus. But the public is increasingly anxious, and there has been an avalanche of food and essential supply stores.

"People wonder why he imposed this curfew for just one day on Sunday," reported Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera from New Delhi.

"For the past week here things have really stopped: schools, universities, gyms, night clubs, cultural and social centers have been closing," added Puranam.

The government also ordered states to compel companies and departments to make staff work from home.

Some government employees are prepared to stagger their shifts and work alternately in the office.

Modi's 29-minute drive came hours after the government said international flights would not be allowed to land in India for a week from Sunday.

New Delhi has already suspended visas for all foreign tourists and banned passengers from the most affected European nations.

Travelers from various countries are also subject to a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in India.

The Taj Mahal and other monuments have also been closed to visitors.

Social distancing

Modi strongly emphasized the need for social distancing in his speech, a point the Indian health minister also made earlier in the day, Puranam said.

"There are, as the prime minister continues to mention, 1.3 billion people in India. Many of them, 80 percent of them, work in what is called the informal and disorganized sector. We spoke to street vendors who told us that if they do not leave their homes, their families would starve. "

Modi said most people, except those in essential services, would have to stay home for several weeks, without giving a deadline.

"If you feel that you will not be affected or infected, you are wrong," Modi said.

"It will endanger his family and community and I ask all citizens to stay home for the next few weeks."

India must fight to avoid the "explosion,quot; of deaths seen in other countries.

All citizens over the age of 65 and children under the age of 10 were advised to remain in their homes, Modi said in his speech.