Independent professional wrestling owner talks about the suspense show due to COVID-19, how much the promotion will lose financially

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, boxing, and the Premier League.

But the only form of sports entertainment that has not yet been neglected is professional wrestling. WWE and AEW have organized events without the attendance of fans and only essential personnel are allowed. That said, not all professional wrestling events are happening as independent promotions have been forced to shut things down from left to right.

One of the companies affected by COVID-19 is All American Wrestling, also known as AAW. The promotion is based in Chicago and is considered one of the most outstanding independent ensembles in the world. It's been around since 2004 and has featured characters like The Young Bucks, Matt Riddle, Pentagon Jr., and Rey Fenix ​​and MJF. AAW was scheduled to hold its next show on Friday night from the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. Because the state of Illinois postponed sporting events and the Center for Disease Control limited the number of people allowed in any area, the company had to cancel the event.

AAW Co-Owner Danny Daniels took time to talk to Sporting News about having to cancel the event, how much money the company is losing, and talent's reaction to the show that is not taking place.

(Editor's Note: This interview was edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: When the coronavirus started to be talked about, did you ever think it would get to this point where you had to cancel your show this Friday?

DD: No, we weren't going to cancel it. We were just asking all the workers, all the fans and everything, if you've been sneezing, don't come to our show. When Illinois lowered the attendance rule to 250 people, we said. ‘Well, we are going to lose money on this program. We knew that when we entered because 250 (people), we are going to lose money with that & # 39; & # 39 ;. We have a high payroll. We don't use local boys in our shows. It's all about high-end flying talent or driving talent, not many promising local newbies. That is not our list.

We knew we would lose our butt with 250 fans. When (the meeting rule) dropped to 100, we thought, "OMG, we won't make it." Then they (state of Illinois) just banned everything (like) if you have alcohol in the building. I forgot what the cap is. Even the building said, ‘We can't do this. We're going to close. "A couple of days ago, we were going to run, but then we realized, it's like we can't now.

SN: Rather than cancel, did you think about going the WWE and AEW route and going ahead without fans and trying to broadcast it somehow?

DD: With a limit of 250 (people), we would lose a couple of thousand dollars. It hurt? Absolutely. Is that going to bankrupt us? No. But going without fans would bankrupt us and I couldn't do that. AAW is a mom and pop place. We do not have a sponsor behind us. There is no money in that. My partner Mike and I are the ones who fund AAW. We run it so as not to lose a dollar. That's. We don't take money from it, but we execute it so as not to lose a dollar.

We have families to take care of. So that's the goal. A couple of thousand dollars? It would be like, "Okay, we can deal with that." To run an AAW show, it is between $ 10,000- $ 15,000 per show. We need fans obviously to help us and fans who buy tickets keep the show going. We are not in a financial place to lose $ 10- $ 15,000 because you don't get a refund on those ticket sales. Even if you streamed it live, trust me when I tell you, I know it's the wave of the future, but you're not making $ 10- $ 15,000 on live stream. I don't care if you're doing live pay-per-view. We cannot afford to lose that kind of money.

SN: What was the talent's response to having to cancel the show?

DD: I only had two people say, "You know what? We'd rather take off the show." He had a talent that was going to be attracted because he was in England, and he was not going to be able to do it. The rest of them said, we will be there.

SN: Were you surprised by that?

DD: No, not because it is their livelihood. They are all young. This virus does not affect people in their 20s, 30s, or 40s. Is not. It mainly affects the elderly. These boys are doing it for a living. If they do not fight, they do not receive (payment). Then of course they will go out and do it.

SN: Talent is not paid if there are no shows. Is that correct?

DD: Right. No one has a contract with AAW. I don't know of any deals with Impact, AEW or WWE. I'm sure those guys have guaranteed deals. So regardless of whether they have shows or not, these guys get a biweekly check. They are independent contractors when they work for me.

SN: How difficult was it for you at the owner level to have to pull the show? What did you feel at the beginning? And now that you've had little time to think about it, how do you feel now?

DD: I mean, terrible because we have run (shows for) 15 years now. We have never canceled the show. Never. We have been to shows knowing that we are going to lose money. We have never canceled. We have never canceled because there will be many people (and we decided) that we will cancel and reduce our losses. We never have. We run because we want to improve wrestling. It's all about the fans, the experience of going to an AAW show (and) about trying to improve the independent wrestling scene.

Our pride was at stake and it sucked to cancel the show and it sucked that a lot of people couldn't make money. Many people depend on our monthly shows or we run twice a month. They depend on that income to pay their bills and buy food. It sucked. But then again, when Illinois dropped that ban, there was nothing we could do. There was nothing the place can do. We have to close.

SN: In terms of medicine, were they going to do something different to make sure the talent was safe? Or was it just for the talent getting his own kind of proof? How does that work for you?

DD: In general, the United States does not have enough kits to evaluate people, much less an independent professional wrestling company. All we were going to do is cancel the meeting and say hello, so the fighters weren't going to get close to the fans. They would have to worry about their opponent and the referee and that would be it. Once again, the crowd was going to be reduced to 250 (people), so we were going to space them safely. We usually put, like I said, over 500 there. So this would be that you are not around people. We were going to disinfect everything and clean everything every hour. That was our plan between the railings, the ring, when you go up the stairs, the tables, the bar, everything and you have plenty of hand sanitizer ready to go for them. That would be the process.

SN: I saw on Twitter that you guys are giving away a free month on demand, so fans can watch all shows in various ways. You don't have to give the number, but how much do you estimate you will lose if you don't have a show on Friday night?

DD: It's never about profit. AAW does not work because we are making (money). We don't do shows to go, ‘Oh my gosh, we do shows that we're going to put a big ($ 1,000) in our pocket. We do not do that. What we do and the profits go back to the promotion. We buy new cameras. We buy our new transmission equipment because we want to do everything internally.

The cap was 250 (people). In this show, we knew we were going to lose anyway, so there was no money to be made in the show. This was just that we didn't want to screw up the crew and the boys depending on a payday, and we wanted to keep the show going. We knew this would be a waste of money anyway, so we were going to take the hit.

SN: He has a program scheduled for April 17. What is the status of that program right now?

DD: I do not know. I'd like to run. We'll see how this goes. I know a couple of other groups have already withdrawn their April shows. Some I don't know. I feel like there are (things) that change daily.

SN: What do you say to the fans?

DD: Check out our shows. We offer AAW On Demand for free. I know we don't have a show on the 20th. But enjoy. If you haven't seen all of our shows, check it out for free. New fans, visit us, see what the product is about because I don't think anyone in the country can match what we are doing until the full show. I think another group has better wrestling than us? Yes I do and that's PWG. I think they have the best pure wrestling in the country. But there are no arguments. There is no production for that.

I think we have it all. We have the entire complete package of an independent show when I put our product against anyone. If you haven't checked it out, visit us for free or visit us at Highspots.