In the Jurrell Casey trade, the Broncos take advantage of the Titans' despair

Sometimes the lowest risk operations are executed with teams that are semi desperate.

%MINIFYHTML10ab5cce88fabfd0916a16481f1a6fb811% %MINIFYHTML10ab5cce88fabfd0916a16481f1a6fb812%

Enter the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans were looking to lose their salary after signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill and using the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry.

The Broncos were looking to restart their defensive line.

After a week of discussions, the Broncos agreed to send one of their three seventh-round picks (No. 237) to Tennessee for five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

The Titans received more than $ 10 million in cap relief.

The Broncos hope to have received a dominant player in the kingdom from Geno Atkins or Gerald McCoy.

"Casey is amazing," an NFL aide said in a text message to Up News Info. "I mean, you have nightmares having to play with him. Quick as a cat, but strong.

Casey has a salary cap of $ 11.8 million this year according to Over The Cap. That number increases to $ 12.2 million and $ 13.8 million in 2021-22, but the Broncos can cut Casey after this year and not absorb dead money. Therefore, the low risk nature of the move.

Because Casey, 30, has not performed a physical, the Broncos were unable to officially announce the trade, the same reason they were unable to discuss the acquisitions of right guard Graham Glasgow and alternate quarterback Jeff Driskel.

But including the arrival of cornerback A.J. Bouye, the Broncos ended the first day of the free agency / negotiation period by adding three starters (Bouye, Casey and Glasgow) and still having five picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

Going forward, the Broncos are expected to release quarterback Joe Flacco (possibly later in the week) and continue to research the market for cornerback additions and defensive line depth.

Before GM John Elway and coach Vic Fangio can analyze their game, Casey's production can speak.

* *Durability: Casey has missed just five of the possible 149 regular season / playoff games, starting 142 of 144 games. He has played at least 64.2% of the Titans' defensive snapshots in the past eight years.

* *Productivity: Since joining the league in 2011, Casey's 51 sacks have ranked fourth among defensive tacklers, behind Atkins (72 1/2), Aaron Donald of the Rams (72) and McCoy (55 1/2). He has seven straight years of at least five sacks and was 2 1/2 in the playoffs last year.

* *Leadership: Casey was a five-time defensive captain for the Titans.

The Broncos will return nose tackle Mike Purcell and defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Dre’Mont Jones. That trio will be anchored by Casey, who received accolades from three assistant NFL coaches.

"We were discouraged when we saw Denver catch him," said a second NFL assistant. "Well done. Good update.

A third NFL assistant said, "Casey is explosive, powerful, good with his hands and very smart."

The second assistant said Casey may not be as strong as before in her career, but she can still cause problems.

"In the past, his speed and strength have always been a problem," said the assistant. “We never wanted to leave a guard or focus on him alone for protection; we would slide towards him. Last year, it wasn't our biggest concern in his defense, but he's still good even if he wasn't that dominant. It was still better than what we had on guard. "

That's the new dilemma for Broncos opponents: Casey double team risks releasing outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb 1-on-1. Leveraging that, as well as Casey's inside passing ability should help the Broncos to increase from last year's total interceptions of 10 (tied for 25th).

Casey's arrival makes the Broncos more likely to withdraw from defensive ends of free agents Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris, who remain on the market.