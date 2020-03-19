In pictures: global closure to combat the coronavirus outbreak

Radical measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus has been adopted by countries around the world, imposing travel restrictions, close airports and completely sealing its borders.

Italy was the first European country to impose severe restrictions on movements to contain the disease. But a week after the restrictions were put in place, the infection is still spreading and hospitals in the north are at a breaking point.

France and Spain teamed up with Italy to impose blockades on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of incoming foreigners, and other countries extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the growing coronavirus.

Several countries have imposed bans on mass gatherings, closed sporting, cultural and religious events, while medical experts urge people to practice "social distancing."