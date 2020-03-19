Imax shares rise when the market falls almost 3% when opening – Deadline

Imax shares rose more than 20% as the market fell more than 2% at Thursday's opening despite massive commitments from governments and central banks to shore up economies and industry and help displaced workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Up News Info reported Wednesday that cinemas in China, where Imax has significant operations, may reopen at the end of the month.

And the National Association of Theater Owners asked Congress for an aid package to help workers in the affected industry.

Cinemark is up 30%.

AMC Entertainment, however, was still dropping 4%.

Among other great actions in the entertainment world, Netflix is ​​up 4.3%. Disney is up 1.7%, Comcast up 1.3% more. ViacomCBS is down 3.7%.

After two truly gruesome days with losses of more than 6% and trade stops, today's most modest drop, at least so far, according to a CNBC anchor, may be showing "lukewarm signs of declining volatility."

The United States Department of Labor reported this morning an increase of 70,000 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 14, reflecting a much higher than expected number of people applying for unemployment insurance. The total number of initial jobless claims reached 281,000 during the week, but that number is expected to increase next week.

The European Central Bank launched a so-called pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) of 750 billion euros ($ 818 billion) in debt purchases to help the regional economy.

Panic sales tore through the market on Wednesday, when the Dow fell 1,338 points, or 6%, leading to total losses since its close on February 12, close to 33%,

Late Wednesday, the US Senate. USA It offers a multi-million dollar aid package that expands unemployment insurance, paid sick leave, and other benefits.

The New York Stock Exchange will close its trading floor and move to fully electronic trading on March 23 after two people tested positive for COVID-19 during evaluations launched on the stock market this week.