Idris Elba: Stop saying blacks can't get coronaviruses, it's silly!

Idris Elba, one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus, is assuring her fans to stop spreading the false narrative that blacks cannot contract the virus.

"Please stop talking nonsense to the conspiracy theory that black people can't get coronavirus or COVID-19. It's silly, it's silly, it's very dangerous … Now is not the time. If you're sending those things or manifesting them, this is not the time. People need to know the facts, they need to know the truth in order to protect themselves. "

The Luther actor also explained why his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, seemed so reluctant to be in front of the camera in her video announcement of her diagnosis.

"Yesterday was a lot for us. My wife is not used to being public like me. And yesterday we were like the greatest story in the world. So today … she wanted to go back a bit. It was strange because people criticized her for being my side and that was a banana. It caused a bit of mental strain on both of us. We didn't expect that, but, fair odds, "he explained.