Idris Elba: Stop saying blacks can't get coronaviruses, it's silly!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Idris Elba, one of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus, is assuring her fans to stop spreading the false narrative that blacks cannot contract the virus.

"Please stop talking nonsense to the conspiracy theory that black people can't get coronavirus or COVID-19. It's silly, it's silly, it's very dangerous … Now is not the time. If you're sending those things or manifesting them, this is not the time. People need to know the facts, they need to know the truth in order to protect themselves. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here