Idris Elba hints that she hired COVID-19 from Canada's first lady, Sophie Trudeau

Idris Elba is doing well despite having a positive result for COVID-19. the Luther Star took to social media this week to give her fans an update on her condition, and also hinted that she contracted the coronavirus from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, during a charity event in London.

"I know I have been exposed to it since March 4," Elba said, referring to the same date he was photographed with the Canadian first lady at the We Day UK charity event. "It was then that the person who came out positive was the moment I got in touch with that person."

https://t.co/RQpmkcgtYU – Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020

Elba revealed this information during a live video update on Twitter, and emphasized for the second time that her "known exposure was on March 4." He did not specifically name Ms. Trudeau, but said he was tested after hearing that someone who was "also in the public eye,quot; had been infected with COVID-19.

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that he learned of that person's positive test on Friday, which was the same day that it emerged that Ms. Trudeau had tested positive.

Elba said she was at the scene and preparing to film when the news of this person came out. His work made him immediately test because he was putting many people at risk if he had been exposed. Elba then immediately imposed a self-quarantine to minimize exposure to the rest of the film crew.

"He did not show any symptoms, but I am very happy to have made that decision (to be tested) because I have not had contact with everyone since then," Elba explained.

Here is a photo taken last week of Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau (wife of Justin Trudeau). Both tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/wMwSVdiKP4 – ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) March 16, 2020

He added that early testing is the way we should approach COVID-19, and he expressed concern about people who do not have access to testing. The actor also said he felt "fine,quot; but was a little tired. Elba also shared that she was in the "higher risk higher category,quot; due to her asthma.

Idris Elba said he was concerned that "catching the crown,quot; was not on his wish list. He also gave an update on his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who was seen coughing at the bottom of her video.

Elba said she was "fine,quot; and that quarantining had given them "an amazing bonding time,quot; as a couple. He also believes that positive tests for coronavirus had sparked many conversations around him and made it "much more real to some people."

Ad

"Right now I feel good," explained Elba. "I woke up this morning, I didn't have any symptoms … I still don't have any symptoms. (I'm) checking my fever twice a day. (I feel good."



Post views:

0 0