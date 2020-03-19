Iconic Casa Vega restaurant closes its doors indefinitely after coronavirus closes – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The iconic Casa Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks has closed its doors indefinitely due to financial stress due to the closure of the coronavirus.

Owner Christina Vega shared the news on Instagram on Thursday writing: “64 years ago, my father started Casa Vega. It became a place for our community to come together through thick and thin. A place that our clients have made their own. Today we are temporarily closing due to COVID-19. We don't know if this will be for a few weeks, a month or more. "

“As soon as it's safe to welcome everyone to our bar and tables, we will. The storm cannot last forever. The sun will come. Margaritas will flow again, "wrote Vega.

%MINIFYHTMLb9402edaf9d357d62fb96c48c981d8a811% %MINIFYHTMLb9402edaf9d357d62fb96c48c981d8a812%

RELATED: Coronavirus closures put economic pressure on Los Angeles restaurants and small businesses

"My treasured Casa Vega staff and I can't wait to see you on the other side. Thank you for all your support. With much love and a broken heart, Christy Vega."

The iconic restaurant has been a hub for Hollywood stars like Marlon Brando, who had his own booth, and Sandra Bullock. Quentin Tarantino recently filmed parts of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; at the historic restaurant.

Just Tuesday, CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen visited the restaurant to speak to Vega, who said, "I think the longest we survive in this is two weeks."

Vega recently had to fire most of her employees following the Los Angeles no-eat rule, the goal of which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Generally, we are more than 60 employees and now we are about five," he said. "It is devastating."

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued a moratorium to stop all residential and commercial evictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, effective through May 31.