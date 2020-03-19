ICE Reduces Law Enforcement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service announced Wednesday that it would temporarily curtail its enforcement operations, effective immediately, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ICE said in a statement that it would focus on deporting people who presented public safety risks and mandatory detention cases for those who committed crimes.

The agency said the move was made "to guarantee the well-being and safety of the general public, as well as officers and agents."

%MINIFYHTML68c5eeb03e608fc7fea6aca9c38a7ebf15% %MINIFYHTML68c5eeb03e608fc7fea6aca9c38a7ebf16%

ICE said officers "would exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or use alternatives to detention, as appropriate."

The agency did not elaborate on what those alternatives might be.

ICE said agents would not carry out the application in or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctor's offices, health or urgent clinics, except "in the most extraordinary circumstances."

The agency urged people not to avoid seeking medical care for fear of civil immigration law enforcement.

The statement says that critical investigations and mission implementation will continue, including investigations of child exploitation, gangs, drug trafficking, human trafficking, human trafficking and continued participation in the Joint Task Force against Terrorism.