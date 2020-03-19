Hundreds of Israelis ride the protest convoy as Netanyahu clings

JERUSALEM – Hundreds of Israelis mounted a protest convoy on a main road to Jerusalem on Thursday, protesting against what they called undemocratic measures by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies who said they were leading the country on the path of dictatorship.
In what appeared to be a concerted effort to hamper the demonstration, police closed the road and closed the roads surrounding Parliament and the Supreme Court, then arrested some who protested outside Parliament on foot.
The fact that the Israelis took to the streets to protest, with many black flags flying from their cars, despite concerns about the coronavirus, indicated how angry many have become over a series of contentious measures that Netanyahu has taken since his defeat in the elections of March 2.
Mr. Netanyahu has portrayed those actions as vital to containment efforts against the virus. They include his decision Sunday to close most courts and Tuesday to order the Homeland Security Agency to use a secret database of citizens' cell phone data to track down people who may have been in contact. with carriers of the disease.
Both measures occurred in midnight decrees without legislative consultation or oversight.
For many, the straw that broke the glass came on Wednesday, with Parliament closing by outgoing speaker Yuli Edelstein, a member of Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party.
He deferred Parliament despite calls by a majority of the newly elected legislators to meet to allow them to take over the leadership of important committees and to elect a replacement for Mr. Edelstein.
"We are proud to be the only democracy in the Middle East, and we want to keep it that way," said Shikma Schwartzman, a physicist from northern Israel whose widely shared Facebook post on Wednesday night led to the vehicle rally on Thursday. .
The centrist Blue and White party, whose president, former army chief Benny Gantz, seeks to form a government and succeed Netanyahu as prime minister, said it would seek intervention by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The protesters said the police were doing everything possible to thwart them, first by fining motorists for driving too slowly, then demanding to carry out road inspections and then closing the main road to Jerusalem for all traffic.
Shahar Argaman, a reserve brigadier general who joined the convoy at the behest of a group of Israeli Special Forces veterans, said officers had accused them of interfering with traffic even though the convoy had been in a single Right lane and three other lanes had been empty.
Many in the convoy managed to get to Jerusalem anyway, only to find the streets around Parliament and the Supreme Court abruptly closed to traffic.
A police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said the vehicles had been stopped "to avoid a large meeting, due to orders against the meeting in public places." Referring to the protesters, he added: "They wanted to get out of their cars in Jerusalem to protest, so this was a necessary measure."
Police, Rosenfeld said, prevented anyone arriving in Jerusalem from gathering in groups of more than 10.
But Moshe Yaalon, a Blue and White lawmaker, warned the police chief to "clarify to your charges that they are the officers of the Israel Police, and not the Netanyahu Police."
Edelstein announced Thursday afternoon that he would allow Parliament to meet on Monday. He said he did not close Parliament, but simply asked for a "timeout,quot; to allow Likud and Blue and White to move forward in their negotiations.
But each day that passes without Mr. Gantz's party in charge of Parliament is a victory for Mr. Netanyahu, because Mr. Gantz has limited time to form a government and needs to apply legislative pressure on Mr. Netanyahu to have the opportunity to forge a coalition.
Schwartzman, whose Facebook post fueled the protests, said he was urging Israelis to fly black flags from their windows and balconies across the country to join their elected lawmakers.
She said the goal was that the coronavirus "will not give the justification for this place to stop being a democracy and become a dictatorship."
"We fear that the government will announce a curfew," he added. "And we doubt that it is the crown."
Ronen Bergman contributed reports from Tel Aviv and Isabel Kershner from Jerusalem.