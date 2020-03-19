Hundreds of Israelis ride the protest convoy as Netanyahu clings

JERUSALEM – Hundreds of Israelis mounted a protest convoy on a main road to Jerusalem on Thursday, protesting against what they called undemocratic measures by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies who said they were leading the country on the path of dictatorship.

In what appeared to be a concerted effort to hamper the demonstration, police closed the road and closed the roads surrounding Parliament and the Supreme Court, then arrested some who protested outside Parliament on foot.

The fact that the Israelis took to the streets to protest, with many black flags flying from their cars, despite concerns about the coronavirus, indicated how angry many have become over a series of contentious measures that Netanyahu has taken since his defeat in the elections of March 2.

Mr. Netanyahu has portrayed those actions as vital to containment efforts against the virus. They include his decision Sunday to close most courts and Tuesday to order the Homeland Security Agency to use a secret database of citizens' cell phone data to track down people who may have been in contact. with carriers of the disease.