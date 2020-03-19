How to watch full replays of each game in the 2019-20 NHL regular season

With the NHL season on hold for the time being, hockey fans will soon have a way to quench their thirst for everything that hurts.

The NHL announced Thursday that it will make all regular season games played during 2019-20 so far available to the public through its various streaming platforms. Want to relive Alexander Ovechkin's 700th goal in his career? Or maybe your tastes are a little more – * ahem * – boxing and you want to participate again in the controversial Battle of Alberta games.

With the garter opening the vault, you can now do exactly that.

"Starting Friday and through April 30, the NHL and Sportsnet have decided to make full replays of all the 2019-20 NHL regular season games already available to stream on demand," the NHL said in a statement. "Games will be accessible through the NHL.com score and schedule pages and the NHL app and in Canada through NHL LIVE."

In addition to the entire regular season, which the NHL said is available to fans in the US. USA And Canada through "free access," the league also announced that it will make more original content, older full-length, classic games, player profiles, and flashbacks at peak times available through its website and YouTube channel. playoffs.