How to maintain your mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic is altering lives and routines worldwide.

During this time of great turmoil and uncertainty, experts caution that while taking important steps to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in your community, through handwashing and social estrangement, you should not forget about your mental health.

To learn more about managing stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 crisis, we spoke with Jennie Kuckertz, a clinical researcher in psychology at Harvard Medical School and McLean Hospital.

Kuckertz told Boston.com that experiencing anxiety is natural and helpful for what the world is currently experiencing with the coronavirus.

"Our anxiety response is part of this larger biological system that we have previously programmed into our brain, and it functions as an alert system that helps us stay vigilant and respond to potential dangers," he said. “So in this situation, a little anxiety will help you wash your hands and be aware of staying home and postponing social gatherings. So it's okay to sit down with some anxiety. "

Having a little anxiety right now means that your "alert system,quot; is working well and you are likely to take steps to stay safer, Kuckertz said. But there is an "optimal level of anxiety for any situation."

With the current pandemic, he said, it's easy to see how extremes are expressed at each extreme, because he is so carefree that public health directives are ignored, and because he is so concerned that he is scared of buying toilet paper.

"There is definitely anxiety or panic," said Kuckertz.

The panic purchase is an example of the anxiety alert system going into overdrive, which does not help society or the individual experiencing it.

"If we have a lot of toilet paper and canned goods stacked in our living room, it is a sign that we are watching all the time and is a reminder of: 'We are in danger, the apocalypse is coming, and we are not sure & # 39; "Kuckertz said of one of the impacts to the individual." And it's going to be really hard not to panic and have a sense of normality when we have those signals around us. "

Down, five Q,amp;A about why you should be mindful of your mental health amid the coronavirus outbreak and the steps you can take to control anxiety.

Why should you pay attention to your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic?

"It will be important for people to think about their mental health because things are really difficult for many people right now," said Kuckertz.

Not only are routines "massively altered,quot; with the widespread closure of schools and directives to practice "social distancing," but there is an avalanche of information about the crisis constantly available on the Internet and on television.

"This is taking up a lot of space in the talks," said Kuckertz. "And on our social networks it seems that we are not really getting a lot of information or having many conversations that are not about COVID-19. What it does is that it introduces a lot of uncertainty into people's lives and the uncertainty is a great driver of anxiety "

While you should be prepared to "sit down,quot; with some of the natural anxiety you're experiencing, the psychologist said you should focus on what you're in control of, such as your routines, staying connected to people, and taking public health precautions such as washing. Holding hands and physically distancing yourself from others will help you maintain and promote your mental health.

What steps can help promote mental health and reduce anxiety?

Establish a media diet

It's important to stay engaged and know what's going on around you with the outbreak, so you can adjust your behavior to stay safe and protect others, Kuckertz said. But that doesn't mean you have to be glued to your phone or TV all day.

"That can be overwhelming or paralyzing for people," he said. "I would establish a media diet like maybe reading the news when you wake up and maybe you watch 30 minutes of television at 5 o'clock. But stick with a couple of reliable sources."

Maintain a routine

You may be working at home, but that doesn't mean the whole routine should go away. Kuckertz recommends keeping it as normal as possible.

"This includes when you get up and go to bed, when you eat, what time you are working if you work remotely, your training schedule," he said. "Of course, that is going to be difficult because people have children at home and there will be interruptions. So we have to be compassionate with ourselves so that we are not perfect."

Kuckertz says keeping routines as normal as possible also applies to conversations.

"When you call Mom on the phone or talk to Grandma or your kids, talk about other things that you're doing," she said. "What you did for dinner, how things are at work, even if you work remotely, what your children did: the fort they made. Because we want to keep in mind that despite our routine being altered, the life goes on. "

stay connected

The Harvard classmate said she is not a fan of the term "social distancing,quot; because of the practice of keeping six feet away from people and limiting her in-person meetings and interactions to only those that are essential.

"Because what we are really talking about is physical distancing, but not social isolation," Kuckertz explained. "I think staying connected is more important than ever and we have many ways to do it."

With technology, there are many ways to connect with classmates, family, friends, and coworkers, he said. Those social interactions, even with physical distancing, are still something we have control over and are really important to maintain, he emphasized.

"We have a really high risk for a lot of people who feel very lonely right now," she said.

If you have the time and resources, this is an especially important time to communicate with those who are at increased risk for serious COVID-19 disease, he said.

"Pick up the phone and call your aunt who is in a nursing home, talk to Grandma who may be living at home," said Kuckertz. "Call them, see how they are, and let them know that you think of them and that you hope to see them when all this happens. It is important that the people who are most vulnerable know that they do not forget them and recognize that they may have a little less physical social contact than usual because it's more difficult for people to visit them right now. "

Why is it important to address loneliness? Are there health impacts of experiencing isolation?

Kuckertz cautioned that there are a number of health implications associated with loneliness. The feelings of isolation and loneliness are the drivers of depression, substance use and substance abuse, he said.

"It is difficult at this time when people feel isolated and their routines are very subdued," he said. Loneliness, which is natural, I think for many people right now, can, combined with an irregular routine, lead to depression. That is what we see if people spend a lot of time sleeping during the day, potentially, or if they have trouble sleeping, have difficulty eating regularly, and really don't feel very motivated or hopeful. "

If you are someone who is struggling with depression or a substance use disorder, Kuckertz recommends communicating with your support system as much as possible. If you have a therapist, let them know what's going on. Remote mental health services and resources are available and many therapists are caring for their patients remotely, he said.

"I think we have all focused adequately on the immediate health implications of coronavirus in terms of capacity and hospital testing, but I do believe that there will be some long-term and subsequent health effects of coronavirus in terms of potential treatment for people with depression and substance use disorders or exacerbated conditions that people already have, "he said.

How can we "stay sane,quot; while quarantining and practicing social distancing at home?

Being at home can be particularly challenging if your life situation has suddenly been filled with several household members staying home, between work and the closing of school and university, Kuckertz acknowledged.

"Not everyone has the luxury of being able to really spread out at home," he said.

He recommends that people take a moment to go out, while following the guidelines of state and public health officials to stay six feet away from others, to ride a bike or walk for fresh air and space.

"If you have a lot of people in a crowded space for a long time, it not only increases anxiety, but also irritability, and that's not a great situation to maintain routine and appropriate support of social connection," he said. "So take a break. Go for a walk."

Establishing clear guidelines for a routine at home will also help, Kuckertz said.

If there are times when the television will be on or when phone calls to work need to be made, take time to negotiate and communicate the individual needs of the people in the home.

"Uncertainty is extremely difficult for people and I think it can make us feel desperate to do things that make us feel more in control, or we can get depressed and desperate," Kuckertz said of balancing unknowns in the long term. related to the pandemic. "It can also lead us to rule out threats entirely, because they are uncomfortable and we cannot predict them." Sometimes we dismiss them because it makes us feel a little better. So I think we should recognize that we have to sit with uncertainty. "

Concentrate on one day at a time, he advises. That's where setting a schedule at the start of the day can be really helpful for everyone.

"Of course, that's difficult when you have children," said Kuckertz. “But if there are two parents who work from home, try to coordinate who cares for the children when, when they will take breaks, when they will have lunch, what they will do at the end of the day. I think having that schedule as something to stick with can help people deal with uncertainty in the longer term, because it's not that they're sitting in limbo, but that they're actively living their lives. Even if they are not sure when their old routine will work again. "

What is the best way to help children who may be stressed or anxious with all the quick changes in the routine?

Kuckertz said it is important for parents to remember that they are their children's number one role model and the filter through which children interpret the world.

"I recommend that parents take time to talk to children about what is happening and realistically answer their questions, but not to exaggerate the threat because children tend to cling to information and have an imagination that can really go crazy with some of this, "she said. "Parents can teach their children good hand washing practices and let them know that all the adults in their lives are working hard to keep them safe."

Children are sensitive to the reaction of the adults in their lives, he said. So if you're constantly watching the news or talking about how bad things are or how the situation is being mishandled, your child will feel more insecure, the Harvard colleague said.

This is, again, where maintaining the largest possible normal structure remains important.

"Getting them out on the patio or out for a walk is good," Kuckertz said of preventing unnecessary anxiety and stress. "Have something fun planned at the end of the day when they finish their school work and talk to them about normal things that aren't just the coronavirus. That will help kids stay connected and a little more connected to their normal life, but it will also help them readjust when the threat subsides. "

