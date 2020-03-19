How to Keep Your Family Full When Store Shelves Are Empty – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While stores struggle to keep up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, many at home need new recipe ideas to prepare food for their families.

Liz Bliss, Director of Culinary Entertainment at Taste Buds Kitchen, shares some tips for keeping food on the table even when you can't find any in the store.

"This is our opportunity to expand our ingredient pantries and perhaps make use of what we have," says Bliss. "Look how you like it and maybe we will discover something new that you didn't know you liked before."

According to Bliss, the ingredients for most recipes are interchangeable.

"It's okay if you don't have the specific things or if you don't have the specific amount, you can substitute other things that have similar consistencies," she says.

While closed due to the outbreak, Taste Buds Kitchen is launching an online program this week.

Owner Eden Bullock hopes to inspire people who practice social distancing through the At-Home Cooking Club.

"We, along with all the other small businesses, appreciate all the support that our community can offer as we weather this storm together," says Bullock.

GRANT INGREDIENTS: Chef Chandra Riccetti of The Bastion offers some great tips for substituting missing ingredients.