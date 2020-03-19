How should pharmaceutical companies manage the coronavirus pandemic? The | Health

%MINIFYHTMLc7ac98087c4279b51a4ec0eb812ad82611% %MINIFYHTMLc7ac98087c4279b51a4ec0eb812ad82612%

Scientists around the world are competing to find a vaccine and a cure for coronavirus.

Governments are pledging millions of dollars of taxpayer money for research in public and private companies.

The global vaccine market is estimated to be worth nearly $ 60 billion annually.

Pharmaceutical companies have been criticized in the past for being too slow to fight diseases like SARS and Ebola and for charging high prices for new drug treatments.

So what needs to be done to ensure they don't make a profit before saving lives?

Presenter: Maryam Nemazee

Guests:

Gustav Ando – Executive Director of the Economics and Country Risk Life Sciences practice, IHS Markit

Gerald Posner – Investigative journalist and author of Pharma: Greed, Lies and the Poisoning of America

Andre Spicer – Professor of Organizational Behavior, Cass Business School, City University of London

Source: Al Jazeera News