How a cruise ship continued to sail after passengers became ill with coronavirus

The company, which is part of Carnival Corp., was attacked in 2012, when its Costa Concordia ran aground off Tuscany, killing 32 people. The captain was sentenced to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter.

The Costa Luminosa first left Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a Caribbean cruise on February 24. But the coronavirus was at its peak in Italy, and Jamaica did not allow Italians to disembark as scheduled on February 28. The next day, one of the ship's passengers, a 68-year-old Italian man, was evacuated on Grand Cayman Island after suffering two heart attacks.

The ship returned to Fort Lauderdale to drop off some passengers and collect more. Destination: Venice. It would be a big deal with stops in Antigua, Puerto Rico, Malaga, Spain, the Canary Islands, and Marseille.

"We had planned a wish list trip: a 30-night cruise and 30 for Europe, since my husband had spent 40 nights in the hospital in October and November," said Ms. Nevis, who was on the ship with its 80 years. old husband said in an email.

Kelly D. Edge, 60, a former Miami-based HGTV decorator, booked the cruise at the last minute with her husband, Woody Edge, 65. Rates on the Costa Cruises itinerary were already very attractive, starting at $ 350 per person for a windowless cabin – that the couple booked a suite for $ 1,250 per person. After the epidemic, Ms. Edge wanted her money back, but the company was not giving refunds. He packed a roll of paper towels and disinfecting wipes.

When they arrived to sail on March 5, Costa sent them an email saying that the United States would not allow the ship to go to Italy, so their final destination would be Marseille. They got a $ 500 onboard credit.

"So we got engaged and we continued," Edge said. "So we feel manipulated from the beginning."

The boat was only half full.