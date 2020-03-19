Hit by school bus victim identified as Devon Doherty – Up News Info

Twin Cities authorities have identified the woman who was beaten and killed in a hit Monday morning involving a school bus.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says Devon Doherty, 45, was fatally beaten in Brooklyn Park, near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and Meadowwood Drive. She died on the scene.

According to police, Doherty was hit by a school bus that was turning toward Meadowwood Drive. The driver, Jason Rynders, 33, is charged in Hennepin County with vehicular criminal manslaughter.

An obituary in The Star Tribune says Doherty was a talented paralegal who loved to dance and see concerts across the country.

"Have a drink, enjoy a song and dance for Devon," says the obituary, adding that there will be no memorial service due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

