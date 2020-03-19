His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Coronavirus toll in Europe dwarfs China's toll
The pandemic has reached a tipping point: On a day when the Chinese government saw no new local infections, officials in Europe on Wednesday said the virus had infected and killed more people there than in China, where it emerged.
As Europe reported more than 3,400 deaths and 82,000 confirmed cases, Italy only reported 475 deaths in a single day, the highest daily total in any country so far. Here is the latest and outbreak maps.
"Take it seriously," Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a televised address to Germany, which has 8,200 cases and counting. "Since German reunification, no, since World War II, our country has never faced a challenge in which we depended so much on our collective actions and solidarity."
But there were signs of frayed unity as the revival of border controls caused chaos and traffic jams, particularly in Hungary.
The virus has also created generational friction: Some older Europeans criticize young people for cheerfully ignoring warnings about social distancing, while young activists wonder why governments are not bringing the same urgency to the climate crisis as to the pandemic. .
In other developments:
-
The British pound fell to its lowest level in 35 years against the US dollar as Wall Street had another disastrous day and the benchmark US oil index fell 24 percent. We have live updates.
-
The European Central Bank announced a program to buy financial assets worth up to € 750 billion, and President Trump signed a $ 1 trillion relief package that would provide sick leave, unemployment benefits and free coronavirus testing.
-
Southern European countries that cut health care spending during the eurozone debt crisis are tragically vulnerable to the pandemic, writes our trade correspondent in Frankfurt. But northern countries have their own weaknesses.
-
The American economy is poised for the worst quarterly contraction in history, more akin to what happened in Europe in wartime than during the financial crisis. Our DealBook columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin has a not-so-modest proposal for how the US government. USA It can cope with the Covid-19 economic crisis.
-
The border between Canada and the USA The USA, the longest in the world, will be closed to all traffic, except essential.
What to know: The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
And manufacturers across Europe and the US USA They have not been able to accelerate production fast enough to meet growing demand.
"The reality is there is not enough," said the CEO of Hamilton Medical, a Swiss-based company that makes ventilators. “We see that in Italy, we saw that in China, we see it in France and other countries. We could sell, I don't know how many. "
In Italy, the shortage is already so critical that officials are said to be investigating whether fans designed for animals can be used in humans. And as the cases multiply, An Italian doctor writes in a Times op-ed, "The country's health system may collapse soon."
In Great Britain, English Hospitals have approximately 8,200 fans on hand and are in the process of obtaining an additional 3,800. But tens of thousands of patients are expected to need critical care in the coming weeks.
In the USA., President Trump on Wednesday ordered the US industry to increase production of fans and other critical equipment, two days after telling governors to "try to do it yourself." But desperate hospitals can't find any to buy.
China's humanitarian bombardment
China pledged on Wednesday to provide two million surgical masks, 200,000 advanced masks and 50,000 test kits to Europe. That's part of Beijing's global effort to reposition yourself: from an authoritarian incubator of a pandemic to a responsible leader in a time of crisis.
The aid bombardment places China in a leadership role which, until the Trump administration began its withdrawal from "America First,quot; from international engagement, was long occupied by the United States. USA
Related: Our video team analyzed the coronavirus messages that China is projecting abroad.
Yesterday: President Trump doubled up calling the new contagion a "Chinese virus," ignoring a growing chorus of criticism that the term is racist and anti-Chinese.
Another angle: China's decision to expel American journalists from The Times and other media indicates that "Beijing feels it no longer needs foreign media to reach the world," writes our "New New World,quot; columnist.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Concerts are missing
Our music critic Jon Pareles has been going to at least a couple of concerts a week since the 1970s. So the pandemic, which has shut down the music venues in New York City, has left him disoriented.
In a rehearsal, he expresses sympathy for the musicians whose concerts were canceled and reflects on the "mysterious alchemy,quot; they create on stage. (Above, the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan).
Live music is inherently social and fortuitous, Jon writes, not least because it creates "a wordless but intense feedback loop between players and listeners."
This is what is happening the most.
The "Nobel Prize for Informatics,quot;: Two pioneers who helped develop computer-generated images in the Pixar film studio You will receive this year's Turing Award.
Snapshot: Above, Valentyna Vasylivna Gerega, one of the Railway traffic controllers and security officers in Ukraine who spend long days in small buildings by the side of the tracks. About 80 percent of them are women, and buildings feel more like homes than offices.
What we are seeing: Is Twitter feed of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, which follows the adventures of Edward and Annie, a pair of united grasshopper penguins who were allowed to explore the empty aquarium. "The tapping of his feet wandering around the exhibits is just the break from the news he needed," says Remy Tumin, who is on the Briefings team.
Now a break from the news
Watch: Our reviewer recommends 12 great documentaries about real crimes to watch while you're quarantined.
Read: In "Sick Souls, Healthy Minds," writer John Kaag copes with a turbulent period in his personal life as he read William James, a 19th-century philosopher and psychologist who suffered from anxiety and depression.
Smarter life: Here are 10 tips to ease your coronavirus anxiety and put the pandemic in perspective.
And now for the backstory on …
California "shelter-in-place,quot; order
We spoke to Thomas Fuller, our San Francisco office chief, about the "shelter in place,quot; order that was enacted in the California Bay Area this week. It requires people to stay largely at home, except for essential activities.
Why is the Bay Area First in the US? USA With such strict movement restrictions?
Well, the Bay Area chose the Bay Area. Health officials gathered here because they saw cases accelerate. I think there was a real fear that if they did not do so now, they would lose any opportunity to mitigate the severity of the outbreak.
You used to be in Southeast Asia. How does this compare to the controls there?
The United States is a very individualistic society, built on the idea of these individual rights. So this is a great test not only for the San Francisco Bay Area, but also for the United States: the question is: will people in the United States sacrifice their own individual freedom for the good of the community?
Asian societies are based more on the community, the group, the collective. That is why these types of measures are more accepted there.
How does California take care of its homeless populations?
Homeless people have a horrible double vulnerability. There is a Washington state study that found that 30 percent of homeless people have lung disease before any discussion of the coronavirus, making them highly vulnerable. Second, we have reported that in some shelters on the west coast, beds are less than two feet apart. Experts have recommended being six feet away from people.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Melina Delkic, on the Briefings team, wrote today's Back Story. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the New York State response to the coronavirus.
• Here's today's Mini Crossword Puzzle and a clue: Wheelchair Accessible Path (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The Times won 34 Image of the Year awards. See some of the winning entries here.
%MINIFYHTMLc20ec8ba856cb0411a1395a9e57147e213%