His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Coronavirus toll in Europe dwarfs China's toll

The pandemic has reached a tipping point: On a day when the Chinese government saw no new local infections, officials in Europe on Wednesday said the virus had infected and killed more people there than in China, where it emerged.

As Europe reported more than 3,400 deaths and 82,000 confirmed cases, Italy only reported 475 deaths in a single day, the highest daily total in any country so far. Here is the latest and outbreak maps.

"Take it seriously," Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a televised address to Germany, which has 8,200 cases and counting. "Since German reunification, no, since World War II, our country has never faced a challenge in which we depended so much on our collective actions and solidarity."

But there were signs of frayed unity as the revival of border controls caused chaos and traffic jams, particularly in Hungary.