Highlights of the game & # 39; Sandlot & # 39; Trevor Bauer: Art Warren wins MVP, Tommy Pham heads Eric Gagne

Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer released edited footage on Wednesday of the "Sandlot,quot; style ball game he hosted with other MLB players in Arizona on Saturday. The 21-minute video was filled with highlights from raking pitchers and microphone players offering entertaining commentary. As part of the event, Bauer created a GoFundMe page for Reds game day staff who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Here is a summary of the game's best moments.

Editorial teams

The teams were managed by Padres outfielder Tommy Pham and 2003 National League Cy Young winner Eric Gagne. The players were chosen in the style of the schoolyard, with Gagne choosing Bauer as the first Pham general, taking Derek Dietrich and Art "Benny the Jet,quot; Warren with their two best picks. Here is the full list of picks:

Team Gagne

Trevor Bauer (Reds RHP)

Daniel Johnson (Indians of)

Keynan Middleton (Angeles RHP)

Logan Allen (LHP Indians)

Zach Plesac (RHP Indians)

Mike Clevinger (RHP Indians)

Team Pham

Derek Dietrich (UT Reds)

Art Warren (RHP Sailors)

Oscar Mercado (Indians of)

Christian Arroyo (Indians 3B)

Jacob Faria (RHP Brewers)

Casey Sadler (RHP Cubs)

Art Warren makes his best impression of & # 39; Benny the Jet & # 39 ;, runs away with MVP

Pham, after taking Reds utility Derek Dietrich with his first pick, joked that he wasn't quite sure about taking Seattle pitcher Art Warren second after seeing his punches on the warm-ups. But Dietrich convinced him otherwise and Pham had to be happy that he did. Warren racked up four hits at the plate and was also an effective pitcher, catching the last three outs for salvation in Team Pham's 6-3 victory.

Here he is hitting Indian pitcher Zach Plesac with some filth.

And here he is getting consecutive strikeouts as he makes Logan Allen, another pitcher for the Indians, look silly.

Warren's stellar performance earned him MVP honors. His trophy was a bottle of hand sanitizer, which goes a long way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek Dietrich pays tribute to Kent Murphy, hits a diner

Along with Warren, Dietrich also clung to the Pham team with a bomb in center field after calling his shot in honor of YouTuber Kent Murphy. The home run was controversial as players were supposed to hit everything to the shooting side and the ball seemed to land to the left of the center. But come on: how are you going to take that Far from him?

Mike Clevinger sways big, fails bigger

Clevinger, the "irrelevant lord,quot; of the "Sandlot,quot; draft, almost made Pham regret not choosing him by hitting a pair of long balls on his first at-bat. But then the Indians pitcher ended up being the game's first strikeout victim, sniffing out his third hack.