Here's why NFL free agency hasn't involved any XFL players

%MINIFYHTML6c17209c94ed50b24b4349df6ac53c9811% %MINIFYHTML6c17209c94ed50b24b4349df6ac53c9812%

The XFL season was canceled in the middle of its first year due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving league players free to sign with NFL teams … or so we think.

%MINIFYHTML6c17209c94ed50b24b4349df6ac53c9813% %MINIFYHTML6c17209c94ed50b24b4349df6ac53c9814%

Shortly after XFL's announcement of a canceled season, reports began pouring in that players could sign "immediately."

%MINIFYHTML6c17209c94ed50b24b4349df6ac53c9815% %MINIFYHTML6c17209c94ed50b24b4349df6ac53c9816% The XFL has advised players that they can immediately sign with NFL teams or any other league once their exit physicals are complete tomorrow, according to sources. So for the stars: Josh Johnson, P.J. Walker, Jordan Ta’amu, et al. – A chance to land quickly. – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2020

But it turns out that that is not the case.

MORE: Kenny Robinson joined the XFL to help his mother. You are now watching the NFL Draft

The NFL sent a memo to all its teams saying, "They were not allowed to discuss possible jobs with players under contract with the XFL," adding that "the ban is still in place," according to ProFootballTalk.

Update: The NFL told clubs tonight that it "is working with the XFL to finalize procedures to allow NFL clubs to sign XFL players." For now, NFL clubs are still prohibited from discussing employment with players under contract with the XFL, which ended its season due to COVID-19. https://t.co/jJFGyWVWHr – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

Before having to shorten its season, the XFL had a strict policy when it came to allowing players to join the NFL. The league denied allowing Landry Jones, Josh Johnson, and P.J. Walker joined interested NFL teams before the start of the XFL season. The XFL wants its players to eventually play in the NFL, but not while under contract.

However, the coronavirus situation has made things difficult. XFL contracts lasted from December 3, 2019 to May 31, 2020, so technically players are still under contract at XFL despite the shorter season. A memo sent to the players on March 12 (when the season ended) he told them, "Pursuant to the standard XFL player contract, all players who receive a written request to negotiate and / or sign a contract with any professional soccer team will be released. of their contracts by executing an XFL termination notice. "

Essentially, the XFL will allow players to sign with NFL teams, but technically they are still under contract until May 31. The NFL is likely to tell its teams to stay away for legal reasons, just to be safe.

As the NFL Media report says, the two leagues are working so that players can sign. So expect some kind of update in the near future.