Here's what the predictions for Tom Brady's first season in Tampa predict

New team, better season?

That's what the predictions predict for Tom Brady in his first season with the Buccaneers.

Online sportsbook Sports Betting Dime set the over / under for Brady's passing yards in 2020 at 4,350 yards, which would be an increase from his 4,057 in 2019. She also set the line for Brady's touchdown passes at 32.5 , which is eight more than the 24 he launched last season.

The projected increase in statistics seems feasible. The Buccaneers had a pair of 1,000-yard catchers at Mike Evans (1,157) and Chris Godwin (1,333) last season. The duo also combined for 17 touchdowns received last season.

Brady will also have a pair of tight ends that were better than he had in New England last season. O.J. Howard has 12 touchdown catches in his three-year career, and Cameron Brate has averaged six touchdown catches per season in the past four seasons.

Jameis Winston, who was Tampa's starting quarterback last season, achieved big numbers with the Buccaneers' supporting cast last season. He led the league in passing yards (5,109) and was second in touchdowns (33). You have to think that if Brady pitches as much as Winston last season, he will have a chance to get some similar numbers.

However, Sports Betting Dime projects that Brady will throw more interceptions in 2020 than in 2019. He has Brady's over / under set interception at 10.5, which would be more than the eight he released last year. In fact, Brady only threw more than 10 interceptions once in the past six seasons.

While Sports Betting Dime projects Brady to have a better season, he only has a shot at Brady winning his fourth MVP with a 26-1 probability.

Sports Betting Dime also predicts another winning season for Brady. After it was reported that Brady intends to sign with the Buccaneers, the sportsbook increased the Buccaneers' projected win total from seven to nine. He also tripled Tampa's chances of winning the Super Bowl from 48-1 to 16-1, which is the 11th best in the NFL.