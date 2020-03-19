Here are White House guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The new recommendations are simple to follow but will have a resounding impact on public health. Here's how every American can help curb the spread of the virus and keep our highest-risk populations safe:

Listen and follow your instructions state and local authorities. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider. If someone in your house has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the whole house at home. If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people. If you are a person with a serious underlying health conditionAs a significant heart or lung problem, stay home and away from other people.

For more information, visit here.

