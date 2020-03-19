Health officials confirm 336 total cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The 2019 Coronavirus Disease Case Count (COVID-19) reported Thursday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) includes results from commercial and clinical laboratories that recently began providing evidence of COVID-19. These results increased the state's positive case count to a total of 336.

"We are pleased to announce that we can now provide test results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, medical director and deputy director of health. “We knew there were more people in Michigan with COVID-19 who had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help curb the spread of this disease. "

MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics laboratories and various clinical laboratories, including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, the Henry Ford Health System, and the Office of MDHHS Laboratories (BOL).

The addition of cases reported in these new labs has increased state totals:

Positive cases 3/18 12 AM – 11:59 PM Cumulative positive cases as of 03/18 11:59 PM MDHHS BOL 51 131 Hospital / University * 90 203 Commercial one two Total 142 336

The addition of these reports will allow reporting the following statistics:

COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours

Accumulated cases reported during the outbreak

Number of tests performed in the last 24 hours by laboratories in Michigan (people may have more than one test result)

Cumulative tests performed (individuals may have more than one test result)

Daily case and death counts by county

Accumulated cases and deaths by county

Cumulative percentage of cases by age range (in 10-year increments)

Accumulated percentage of cases by sex

Test data will be released daily around 2 p.m. Results will be from the day before midnight.

Michiganders with questions about COVID-19 can obtain information in several ways:

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136, seven days a week from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m.

Email [email protected] Emails are answered seven days a week from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m.

Sign up for the COVID-19 e-newsletter at gov / coronavirus

Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

