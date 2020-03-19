Harvey Weinstein moves from Rikers to Buffalo prison

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was reportedly transferred from Rikers Island to a northern state prison near Buffalo, New York.

According to page six, Weinstein, now known as inmate number 20B0584, was electronically processed at another prison in Elmira, New York. He was later transferred to a maximum security facility in cold, rural Wende, authorities said.

Correction officials are reportedly going to give him a review where he will get a safety rating and learn where he will serve his 23-year sentence; the process could take up to two months to complete.

Weinstein was convicted of one count of criminal sexual intercourse for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and one count of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, and it has been speculated that the formidable former Hollywood executive could spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.