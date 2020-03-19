Harvey Weinstein moved to the New York State Prison for a better medical facility

%MINIFYHTMLba40408416606eab06e717af622b1cdd11% %MINIFYHTMLba40408416606eab06e717af622b1cdd12%

WENN / Instar

Before being transferred to the maximum-security prison, the disgraced movie magnate shared his time between the Rikers Island Medical Unit and New York's Bellevue Hospital due to heart problems.

Harvey Weinstein will be transferred to the New York State Prison from the Rikers Island Jail.

The dishonored film magnate, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month, after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is being transferred to the Downstate Correctional Center in Fishkill, 60 miles north of the city. from New York, her spokesperson told Variety on Wednesday. , March 18th.

Since his conviction, Weinstein has shared his time between the New York Bellevue Hospital jail room and Rikers' medical unit, having complained of heart problems, underwent surgery to remove a blockage, and suffered a fall. .

According to Variety, his team has asked to be housed at Fishkill because he has complete medical facilities, but it is unclear whether he will stay there to serve his sentence or be transferred elsewhere at a later date.

Weinstein also faces four counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, and staff from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office have begun extradition proceedings for trial in the state. However, the Los Angeles court system is closed for all but the most essential cases due to the coronavirus crisis.

The former Miramax boss also faces civil lawsuits from his alleged victims, including a new sexual assault and assault lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by an actress who accused him of forcing her to have sex with him in 2014 by mocking her with a potential role in a movie, and then allegedly claiming that he would be blacklisted in Hollywood if he refused.