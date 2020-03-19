Harry Styles reveals his & # 39; classic quarantine material & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML39c2f0b67a111537ffe040df5054bd3311% %MINIFYHTML39c2f0b67a111537ffe040df5054bd3312%

WENN / Phil Lewis

The singer of & # 39; Adore You & # 39; reveals that he & # 39; s learning Italian and doing some sign language classes & # 39; because being in self-isolation is 'the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby'.

Harry Styles you are making the most of your self-isolation. Speaking about his daily routine while practicing distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview, hit maker "Sign of the Times" said the crisis gave him enough time to do his "classic quarantine things."

He shared how he kept himself busy in this "very strange moment", the Only one direction One member opened up to BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Fenn O & # 39; Malley, "We're being careful, listening to music, playing games, and making facial masks. The classic quarantine stuff." Although he admitted that quarantining is "a little difficult," he noted, "I'm lucky to be with friends in our small, secure self-isolation group."

During the interview on Wednesday, March 18, the 26-year-old singer further stated that this is "the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby." Noting that "we only have time," he revealed, "I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes. I've also been reading, checking people, that's all."

Elsewhere in the chat, the "Dunkirk"The actor reveals his song choices during self-isolation. Mac Miller"The blue world", Labi Siffre"Cannock Chase" and Roy Ayers& # 39; & # 39; Everyone Loves the Sunshine 'are some of the songs he found suitable for quarantine. On the Ayers trail in particular, he explained that "it's always good for any positive feelings."

As Harry followed the safety guidelines to fight the spread of COVID-19, the future of his "Love On Tour" remains unclear. In case you go as planned, your world solo walk will begin in Birmingham on April 15. Your bandmate, Louis TomlinsonOn the other hand, he has made the decision to postpone his concert in Milan, Italy.

"I was really excited to bring the Walls tour to Italy, but the health and safety of my fans is more important than anything else," Louis announced via Twitter. "Save your tickets. More information will be available on your tickets in the coming days. Don't worry, I'll be back in July and I hope to see you all at that time."