"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" to receive a new 3D release – Deadline

As China seeks to reopen its theaters, possibly later this month, Warner Bros announced today on its official Weibo account that Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone is to return to the market, although no date has been set. This follows our report yesterday that Hollywood studios have been contacted to bring catalog movies to the Middle Kingdom while working to get back on their feet after being closed since the Lunar New Year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Magic is coming!" says the WB post on Weibo, in what will be a remastered 4K 3D version. Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone (which is also known as Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone Abroad) was originally launched in 2001 and earned more than $ 978 million worldwide. Potter movies have grown in popularity in China as the market has expanded. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II He became the series' top fundraiser with $ 61 million in 2011, a time when the Middle Kingdom was not the most important, but was the fifth largest offshore center in the film.

Also as we noted yesterday, China's theatrical reopening will come in waves, the first will be the re-release of older local titles, including blockbusters. Wolf Warrior 2 Y The wandering land. Mtime, citing officials in Beijing, now reports that other films in the opening batch will include 2015. Wolf totem and nominated for the Oscar 2018 Capernaum. Chinese exhibitors will keep 100% of the box office on those relaunches and have been encouraged to set attractive prices. Beijing had previously established security guidelines for cinemas to prepare for the smooth start of business in conditions allowed by the epidemic prevention and control situation.

A second wave of titles could come in mid to late April, including Hollywood movies that were erased before closing as 1917, Dolittle, Ford V Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Bad Boys For Life Y Sonic the Hedgehog.

We hear that other catalog titles such as Avengers films, Interstellar, start and more have also been discussed as possible relaunches in an effort to get viewers back into the mood to go to the movies. Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone It appears to be the first confirmed library photo.