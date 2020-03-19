Hardly anyone is buying Samsung's new Galaxy S20, according to Korean media – BGR

The first sales figures are starting to appear on Samsung's new Galaxy S20 line, and at least when it comes to the S20 itself, the numbers are not looking good so far.

Samsung has reportedly "radically,quot; reduced demand for S20 parts, and the phone itself appears to be selling worse than last year's Galaxy S10. Of course, the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis has proven to be very detrimental to sales, as the current global pandemic means consumers are not exactly in the mood to splurge on expensive electronic products and instead are more focused on buying. food and essential products at this time.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Can we go ahead and call Samsung's new Galaxy S20 one of the most unlucky phones ever? Korean media began reporting that inventory is piling up and that sales of the newly released phone are worsening compared to last year's Galaxy S10.

Obviously, most people are not exactly in the mood to buy new electronic products right now given that there is a global pandemic that is still in full swing right now. And even if they were in the mood, the fact that most people are curled up in their homes and practicing social distancing isn't exactly conducive to engaging in consumerism.

%MINIFYHTML3075ba89e95b946dc0335e8d947dcb0d11% %MINIFYHTML3075ba89e95b946dc0335e8d947dcb0d12%

Still, it would probably be a mistake to place all of the low sales so far at the foot of the COVID-19 coronavirus that continues to wreak havoc worldwide. Okay, that's part of the problem, and of course there's no way a company like Samsung could have seen it coming. Or the side effects that the deadly virus would bring, including everything from factory closings to people who are most interested in spending money on food and essentials right now.

After making some possibly bold decisions ahead of the S20 line's launch this year, such as removing the "e,quot; from the most affordable unit brand on the line, it appears that Samsung's early bets were a bit misplaced in several fronts. According to the South Korean media The elecFor example, the company expected the S20 + to be top seller, but it is actually proving to be the top-of-the-line S20 Ultra. It has reportedly been the subject of more than 50% of pre-orders, which is why Samsung has ordered more 108MP camera sensors.

Samsung has also "radically,quot; reduced its demand for Galaxy S20 parts, according to industry sources.

However, as we said, coronavirus is not the only problem facing S20. Samsung misjudged its consumers, who instead seem to prefer the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra, with its 108MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery, and quad camera setup on the back. Huawei's P40 and P40 Pro will also give Samsung a shot for its money in some markets, only exacerbating the problem Samsung will continue to have in S20 sales.

Image Source: Ahn Young-joon / AP / Shutterstock