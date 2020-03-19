'Handwashing? Some people cannot wash their children for a week. "

MAARAT MISRIN, Syria – In northwestern Syria, where a million people who have fled the civil war are taking refuge in mud camps and abandoned buildings, the spread of the coronavirus could cause incalculable disaster in a devastated region.
Forget about hand washing and social distancing, the preventive measures recommended by health authorities around the world.
There is little or no running water in the camps, and up to a dozen people often live in the same tent.
"Do you want us to wash our hands?" asked Fadi Mesaher, Idlib director of the Maram Foundation for Aid and Development. "Some people cannot wash their children for a week. They are living outdoors."
Syrian doctors believe the virus has already invaded the fields, with deaths and diseases being the hallmark of the outbreak. But the international response has been slow or non-existent, according to more than a dozen Syrian experts and medical professionals.
The World Health Organization has yet to deliver coronavirus test kits to the opposition-controlled northwest, despite having made its first delivery of such kits to the Syrian government more than a month ago.
Doctors said the delay has likely allowed the virus to spread undetected for weeks in a particularly dangerous environment.
"We currently have cases that are similar and we have had people who died," said Dr. Mohamed Ghaleb Tennari, who runs the Syrian-American Medical Society hospitals in the region. "But unfortunately because we don't have the proof, we can't confirm that these cases are truly crown or not."
Around three million people huddle in Idlib province, which has been outside the control of the government of President Bashar al-Assad since 2012 and is the last pocket controlled by the country's rebels.
Mr. Assad's forces and his Russian allies began a final effort to reclaim the area last spring, and a new offensive in early December drove nearly a million people from their homes.
About a third of them live in large camps or tents, the United Nations estimates. The rest sleep along the roads, squat in unfinished or abandoned buildings, or share accommodation with other families.
A the ceasefire has been in place for two weeks, but no one expects it to last. Assad has promised to continue the offensive, and rebel groups in the province have promised to resist.
Across the province, eight years of war have decimated hospitals and medical facilities. Hospitals and clinics in opposition controlled areas have been repeatedly bombed and bombarded by the Syrian government and Russian fighter jets throughout the conflict, killing hundreds of health workers.
Since the December offensive began, more than 84 hospitals and medical facilities in the northwest have been damaged, destroyed or forced to close, according to the World Health Organization.
Those still in operation lack the necessary supplies.
In Idlib City, a laboratory at Idlib Central Hospital is ready to evaluate the coronavirus but lacks test kits, said Dr. Naser Almhawish, surveillance coordinator for the Early Warning Unit's Early Warning and Alert Network. Assistance Coordination, an independent group.
Syrian doctors have asked for more protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, but the first new shipment from the World Health Organization arrived only on Tuesday.
When we visited Idlib province after crossing from Turkey last week, we saw no detection points for the virus.
Informal camps line the road from the border to Maarat Misrin, a small town planted in agricultural fields and on windy slopes. At the city hospital, teary-eyed doctors worked in the basement operating rooms, while crowds of people waited upstairs.
"Unfortunately, we do not have any quarantine areas available in northern Syria," said Abd al-Razzaq Zaqzouq, a media assistant at the Syrian-American Medical Society at the hospital. "If there is any case of a crown in northern Syria, the situation will be tragic."
Doctors in the region estimate that one million people in Idlib province could contract the virus, that 100,000 to 120,000 could die, and that 10,000 will need the help of ventilators. There are 153 fans in the province now.
"You may have seen countries like Italy and China, countries that have a quarantine system, and even they couldn't handle the pressure of all these cases," said Dr. Tennari. Imagine then: We are in a state of war and we do not have an adequate health system. It is crippled. "
Hedinn Halldorrson, a spokesman for the World Health Organization's cross-border efforts in southern Turkey, said Wednesday that W.H.O. The test kits are expected to arrive in Idlib next week. He said he did not know how many kits would be shipped or exactly when they would arrive. Meanwhile, samples can be sent to laboratories in Turkey, he said.
The delay, he said, was due to W.H.O. distributed kits to government health agencies first. "The northwest is not a country," he said.
Given the obstacles to delivering supplies to a conflict zone, Halldorrson said, the one-month delay was not bad.
"When you consider the challenges, I think it is quite reasonable," he said. "I don't know the essential details, but they will be there soon, that's all I know."
He also said that border control checkpoints would be established soon and that more protective equipment would be delivered, although he did not know when or how much.
On Sunday, Idlib Health Directorate, an opposition body, said there was "a high possibility of a pandemic outbreak spreading in liberated areas in the very near future, if it is not here yet."
It issued recommendations, including the closure of schools and universities that remain open, the closure of cafes and restaurants, except for take-away, stopping group prayers, unnecessary social visits and travel, and advice on how to sneeze and cough, wash your hands, and clean your living spaces.
But most of those recommendations are impossible in the camps.
"If there is an old man or someone sick, I don't see how they will separate," said Michel Olivier Lacharité, crisis coordinator for Doctors Without Borders.
In the Atmeh camp, pressed against the Turkish border 30 miles north of the city of Idlib, the sewage runs openly on the roads and there is no regular garbage collection.
Amina Alkaeed, who lives there with her husband, parents and their 10-month-old daughter, said that her husband had built a bathroom for their small house, but that about 40 people use five bathrooms with no place to wash their hands. .
The women gather every day to fill jugs of water from a tank and collect bread.
"And that bread is wrapped in a bag," he said. "That bag could carry the virus. Then the virus will be transferred to these people. "
The camp clinic is small, crowded, and overloaded. First responders who have come to educate camp residents have not worn masks or gloves or disinfected their hands, he said.
"This virus can kill more people in a month here in northern Syria than the regime killed in the past 10 years," he said.
According to experts, these conditions will significantly facilitate the transmission of the virus. And with hospitals and clinics already stressed out by years of conflict, the death rate is likely to be much higher than in better-equipped countries, Lacharité said.
Idlib is under the effective control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist organization that separated from Al Qaeda in 2017 and has used violence against civil society activists, although it has recently made efforts to improve its image.
The group has not released a statement on coronavirus preparedness.
This week, Syrian aid group Violet held training sessions for some 40 nurses and ambulance drivers who will be on the front line of Idlib's response.
Violet plans to organize them into two teams: those who will deliver tips and baskets with soap, brochures and hand sanitizer, and those who transport people suspected of having the virus. But a worldwide race for the disinfectant has left Violet unable to buy much, said Fouad Issa, founder of Violet.
If, as expected, the cases begin to expand exponentially, they will quickly be overwhelmed.
First responders and medical workers fear that even when test kits and protective gear finally arrive, they may be too late.
"If God forbids the crown from entering our area," said Mr. Mesaher of the Maram Foundation, "then it will be the greatest tragedy."
Vivian Yee contributed reporting from Beirut.