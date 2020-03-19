'Handwashing? Some people cannot wash their children for a week. "

%MINIFYHTML6434391d141ceb88cad3eb9d8d8e665915% %MINIFYHTML6434391d141ceb88cad3eb9d8d8e665916%

"Do you want us to wash our hands?" asked Fadi Mesaher, Idlib director of the Maram Foundation for Aid and Development. "Some people cannot wash their children for a week. They are living outdoors."

Syrian doctors believe the virus has already invaded the fields, with deaths and diseases being the hallmark of the outbreak. But the international response has been slow or non-existent, according to more than a dozen Syrian experts and medical professionals.

The World Health Organization has yet to deliver coronavirus test kits to the opposition-controlled northwest, despite having made its first delivery of such kits to the Syrian government more than a month ago.

Doctors said the delay has likely allowed the virus to spread undetected for weeks in a particularly dangerous environment.

"We currently have cases that are similar and we have had people who died," said Dr. Mohamed Ghaleb Tennari, who runs the Syrian-American Medical Society hospitals in the region. "But unfortunately because we don't have the proof, we can't confirm that these cases are truly crown or not."