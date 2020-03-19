Hallmark Channel decides we need some Christmas with Movie Marathon – Deadline

Do you feel like you need a little Christmas during this difficult time? Hallmark Channel comes to the rescue with We Need A Little Christmas, a special marathon with Countdown to Christmas Films that start on Friday, March 20 until Sunday, March 22.

The films, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Ryan Paevey, are "what viewers asked for" as they ducked in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the channel said.



A Christmas detour starring Cameron Bure and Paul Greene (When he calls the heart) starts the weekend on Friday at noon. The marathon continues with movies including Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmasand concludes with Christmas in rome Sunday at 6 PM ET / PT.

The Hallmark Channel Premieres In the Key of Love, 2020 Spring Fling Preview Special Y Hallmark 2020 Movie & Mystery Preview Special It will air at the originally scheduled times on Saturday, March 21.