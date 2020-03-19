Growing calls to evacuate Greek refugee camps amid virus threat | Europe

%MINIFYHTML0c825d56b24165c7262ac7ff6776bff111% %MINIFYHTML0c825d56b24165c7262ac7ff6776bff112%

Athens, Greece – For meMost people living in refugee camps on the Greek islands, following the recommended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, simply is not possible.

At the Vial refugee camp on the island of Chios, even if they wanted to, people cannot stay within three feet of someone who is coughing or sneezing, like the World Health Organization suggests.

It is also almost impossible to avoid meetings of 10 or more people, a new Greek policy.

So far, no coronavirus cases have been reported among refugees and asylum seekers in Greece.

"But I see fear in everyone about this new disease called corona," Faramarz Hakimi, a 22-year-old Afghan living in Vial, told Al Jazeera via WhatsApp.

"I see frustration on their faces because they can't do anything."

For the past six months, Hakimi has lived in a small, plastic-canvas-walled shack with his parents and two younger brothers. The walls of your neighbor's cabin are about two feet away.

Earlier this week, Hakimi had a fever and shortness of breath that left him unable to sleep.

Her mother, father, and sister fell ill with the same symptoms soon after.

Hakimi says he described his illness to the camp doctors and that they gave him antibiotics and pain relievers.

He doesn't think he had COVID-19, but he's concerned about what would happen if he did.

"They just brought me back to my shack. Now do you think if there is someone with coronavirus is there a way to prevent this?"

To prevent the infection from spreading in the fields, the Greek government announced a set of measurements restrict the movement of refugees.

For the next 30 days, residents of the island's refugee camps will only be able to leave the camp between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at certain times to obtain food or other essential items from nearby cities.

Only one member of each family can leave at a time. All visitors and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also prohibited from entering the camps for at least 14 days, and new refugees will be subject to temperature controls before entering the camp.

"Protecting public health at any cost, for the benefit of residents on the islands and in the camps, is our priority," said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi.

But Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF), along with other NGOs, are calling for the camps to be evacuated urgently to prevent the pandemic from spreading to vulnerable communities that already lack basic medical care.

"Governments around the world are telling people to isolate themselves, to stay home." Peter Casaer, The MSF representative on the island of Lesbos told Al Jazeera.

Emphasizing the need for social distancing and vigilant hygiene, he added: "The plan here and the decisions made for these people are the opposite."

& # 39; Our country is not an unfenced vineyard & # 39;

Greece's New Democracy government came to power last July.

In the summer, Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis said asylum seekers and refugees would be banned from accessing the national health system, tweeting: "Our country is not an unfenced vineyard."

In November, New Democracy revised the asylum system, making access difficult.

In January, the government opened offers for a floating wall in the middle of the Aegean Sea to discourage migrants from crossing.

Most controversial was its planned construction of closed migrant detention camps on the Aegean islands, a move that met weeks of protests and strikes by the islanders.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas later said that closed camps would allow the necessary health checks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis similarly linked refugees and migrants to the spread of the virus, announcing even stricter border controls in the interest of public health.

"An international campaign begins, in the languages ​​of the nationalities coming to Greece," Mitsotakis said, "with the caveat that the country can no longer accept any more illegal entries."

Greece then published an official guide to the virus in English, French, Russian, Albanian, Arabic, and Farsi. Currently, the largest outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus are in Italy and China.

The Greek Asylum Service did not respond to Al Jazeera's requests for comment at the time of publication.

Asylum seekers living in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos produce coronavirus face masks (COVID-19), on March 15, 2020 (Agency Ayhan Mehmet / Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I just pray that this virus doesn't get into the camp," said Hakimi. "Because if it comes, the biggest crime will be committed by the EU government because it keeps people in these conditions where there is no safe place for anyone."

Asylum seekers are often trapped on the Greek islands for months or years while waiting for their asylum applications to be processed.

The camps are all overcrowded.

Vial on Chios is one of the smallest camps and houses more than 6,000 people in a space for 1,000. There are a total of 30 toilets and approximately one shower for every 200 people.

"Refugees and migrants on the islands live in extreme and crowded conditions, and there are inherent risks to their health," said Boris Cheshirkov, the spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Greece. "UNHCR has repeatedly warned of the need to urgently improve living conditions there. Hygiene and sanitation, and access to health services are priority areas, but overcrowding has been a serious concern for months."

Back at Vial, Hakimi worries that his family will get sick and the ravages the coronavirus could bring to the island.

"Just emptying the camp and moving the refugees to a better place than the camp," he says, "can prevent the virus from spreading."