Grand Paterson returns & # 39; bigger and better & # 39; in 2021, says Rose Paterson | Racing News

The Grand National will return "bigger and better than ever,quot; next year, that's the message from Aintree Racecourse President Rose Paterson.

Like many sporting events, the Grand National, to be held on April 4, had to be canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The move follows the decision of the British Horse Racing Authority to continue all matches behind closed doors from Tuesday to at least the end of March due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Paterson remains optimistic about the future of the race, which was first held in 1839, and in a letter to prospective lunch guests at Aintree, he explained the reasons.

"We deeply regret that we were forced to cancel this year's Randox Grand National Health Festival," Paterson wrote.

Image:

The Grand National was scheduled for April 4 at Aintree Racecourse



"We hoped to save the race and run if necessary behind closed doors, but once the government announced its new policy of self-isolation, restricted travel and, above all, the withdrawal of emergency services from public events, it was clear that no it would have been neither responsible nor appropriate to do so.

"We will regret not seeing you in April this year as we hoped, but our thoughts are with everyone in the racing industry and beyond at this incredibly difficult time for our entire nation."

"The Grand National has been with us for almost 200 years; it has survived world wars, scares of bombs and many other vicissitudes and will return next year, bigger and better than ever."