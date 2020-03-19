Governor Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday night on Thursday night a state stay-at-home order to reduce the threat of COVID-19.

Newsom's office had already hinted at the weighty nature of what the governor would be talking about, noting that an "important announcement,quot; would be made during 6:30 p.m. address on state response to COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our destiny and future is within us. We are not victims of circumstances, "Newsom said." We can make decisions to face moments. This is a moment we need to make difficult decisions. "

Newsom continued: “In a state as large as ours, a nation state, there are many parts. But, at the end of the day, we are one body. And there is an acknowledgment of our interdependence that requires this time that we order a state order for people to stay home. "

The governor acknowledged the difficulty residents would face with the new state order to remain in their homes, but insisted that such lengths are required to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control.

"We are seeing a delta, a gap, that requires around 10,000 beds and 10,000 community members to service those beds," Newsom explained. "And that is what we are currently facing."

Newsom said the state would take over Seton Hospital in Daly City to expand the number of beds available in the Bay Area to treat the expected increase in coronavirus patients.

Recently, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to approve $ 20 million in funds to keep Seton open amid the current outbreak.

Verity Health Systems, the hospital's owner, filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and had planned to close the hospital. The closure would have forced Daly City residents to travel further for urgent medical attention and would have made it difficult to treat homeless residents, as well as current and future coronavirus patients.

Newsom emphasized that the widespread change in behavior of Californians is what will really "bend the curve,quot; in the spread of COVID-19.

"There is a social contract here. I believe that people recognize the need to do more and fulfill this moment. People will self-regulate their behavior. They will start to adjust and adapt, as they have been quite significant, "Newsom said during the address announcing the new order." We will have social pressure, and that will encourage doing the right thing, and alone, to nod and look, and say, & # 39; Hey, maybe you should reconsider being on the beach, or being 22 years old in a park. & # 39; ”

Newsom noted that the Bay Area had already been under that order for several days with much of the population complying with the new restrictions.

"I am being very direct with you," Newsom said. "These are numbers that I can assure you that governors, mayors, and the administration across the country are working with."

Newsom also alluded to the difficult moment he had told his own family about how drastic the action the state would be taking in the face of the impending threat of coronavirus.

"But I think it's time to tell you what I say to my family. What I say to my wife, just like I did two nights ago when I told my daughter that I don't think I will return to that class this year," Newsom said.

Earlier Thursday, Newsom offered a sobering prediction about the increase in coronavirus cases reaching the state, projecting that more than half of the state's residents will become infected over an eight-week period.

Newsom issued the stark assessment in a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting the immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy hospital ship in the Port of Los Angeles until early September.

"We project that approximately 56 percent of our population, 25.5 million people, will become infected with the virus over an eight-week period," Newsom said in the letter.

Newsom said in the letter that California has had 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 44 broadcasts acquired by the news community, a total increase of 21 percent. With the case rate doubling every four days in parts of the state, Newsom projected that some 25.5 million Californians would eventually contract the virus.

A spokesman for the governor later Thursday clarified, saying the 25.5 million cases represented the worst-case scenario without mitigation efforts such as business closings and shelter-in-place orders.