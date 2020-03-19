Governor Newsom authorizes $ 150 million to protect homeless people from COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom authorized $ 150 million in emergency funds on Wednesday to protect the homeless in the state from the spread of COVID-19.

Aid will be provided by the state to local governments, which will then implement emergency protection measures to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus among California's large homeless population, a group particularly vulnerable because they do not have the means to quarantine.

$ 100 million will go to local governments for housing and emergency housing support, while the remaining $ 50 million will go to purchase travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels and other facilities to provide places for homeless people to move in. self-isolate.

State officials announced Tuesday that they rented rooms at two hotels near Oakland International Airport to house homeless people during the coronavirus crisis.

State authorities have identified 901 hotels in California that can be leased to provide housing for the homeless.

"Homeless people are among the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19," Newsom said in a statement.

“California is deploying massive resources to safely bring these vulnerable residents to shelters, removing regulatory barriers and securing trailers and hotels to provide immediate housing options for those who are most at risk. Helping these residents is essential to protect public health, smooth the curve, and slow the spread of COVID-19. ”

Newsom also signed an executive order that gives local governments flexibility to spend their emergency funds for homeless people on immediate solutions to combat COVID-19. This includes waiving certain regulatory barriers to shelters or facilities that were built with the funds.

In addition to hotel rentals, the state is also immediately acquiring 1,309 travel trailers from FEMA and other private vendors so that homeless people have a place to isolate themselves.

“The purpose of this emergency protection measure is to protect healthy people in those facilities and build capacity in the existing shelter network. These trailers will be deployed in the largest population centers in California, "Newsom's office explained.

During a press conference Wednesday night, Newsom predicted that the state could need up to 19,000 additional hospital beds to adequately care for those who contract COVID-19. That number comes when health officials predict an upcoming 50% infection rate in the state, perhaps in the coming weeks. While not proven, the predictions are in an effort to prepare for a possible overflow of the state's health care system and facilities.

Statistically, 18% of these people will require hospitalization since they are made up of vulnerable groups.