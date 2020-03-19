Governor Abbott imposes state restrictions for 2 weeks, with no meetings of 10 or more – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has imposed state restrictions on schools, restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs, and more in an effort to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.

During a press conference Thursday, Abbott declared a public health disaster in Texas as confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths from the disease are increasing across the state.

It issued an executive order to establish statewide restrictions for the next two weeks.

With this order, Abbott stated that everyone in Texas should avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and that the areas of restaurants, bars, clubs, and more should close. Restaurants can still provide self-service, take-out or delivery services.

Other places where people would gather will also be closed, such as gyms and entertainment venues.

Abbott said that all schools will be closed or, in some cases, remain closed to prevent further spread. Schools have already begun to switch to online education media.

The governor also said that visitors will not be allowed in nursing homes, retirement centers or long-term health facilities during this order.

Abbott also mentioned that this order is not a "shelter in place,quot;. Texans can still go out if necessary, but should be aware of current restrictions.

This order takes effect at midnight on Friday and will last until midnight on April 3.